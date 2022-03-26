Come to ink of it – tattoo tributes to mothers the choice for those who wear their heart on their sleeves

This Mother’s Day weekend, tattoo artists and clients speak about opting for a permanent tribute to their loved ones

Flowers, chocolates and jewellery or a permanent reflection of your affection and love? For many, the story of the people we love is etched on our skin — and shows no sign of slowing. Ink tributes are a daily acknowledgement of the memories and associations shared with the subject, whether they’re in our present or no longer here.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, those who wear their heart on their sleeves — and other areas — share why they chose to get inked.

“It is a bit addictive,” says Michelle Gaston (30) from north Belfast, of tattooing. Two weeks ago, she got a tribute to her maternal grandmother on her arm, thanks to tattoo artist Kit at A Sailor’s Grave parlour in Belfast.

“This is the only tattoo that is on this arm, the rest of my arm is bare. I already feel it’s so plain that I need more.”

Michelle has other tattoos that relate to her family and four-year-old child Luna, but the newest tattoo was one into which she’d put a lot of thought.

“I’d been looking for somebody to do it over a period of a couple of years and could never see somebody’s work who I thought that’s exactly what I want until I found Kit on Instagram,” she says.

“It was something that means so much and it is possibly the only tattoo that means a lot, I didn’t want to rush into it, I didn’t want to jump into somebody who I wasn’t 100% confident in their work.”

Michelle’s grandmother lived with the family until her death when Michelle was just 15.

“I wanted a picture of her when she was younger, she’s really happy in the photo. It’s my favourite photo,” she says of the creative inspiration. “It’s a photo that most of my aunts and uncles have in their home.

“It was my grandmother on her wedding day. She’s wearing a blue faux fur scarf over her dress.

“We took at least 30-45 minutes getting the placement correct.

“But Kit was very quick, I’d say it took about two hours. There are a lot of detail for being such a small tattoo.

“It’s a photo I will always look at and look back on. Now I have it on my arm, I can look at wherever I am.”

Michelle is looking forward to showing it off once it’s healed, “but the ones that I have shown are really pleased with it.”

“Kit’s work is absolutely amazing.

“I was on her waiting list, so I wasn’t supposed to get this tattoo until maybe the end of the year.

“When she messaged me, I thought this is definitely a reason why I need you to tattoo me. It made it even more solid that I was supposed to get this tattoo by this tattoo artist.

“I booked in with another tattoo artist actually at the end of May to get another piece on my leg. My children draw tattoos on themselves. Both me and my partner both have a lot of tattoos but nobody else in my family really has tattoos.”

“It does happen a lot,” says tattoo artist Kit (@kittats on Instagram) responsible for Michelle’s tribute to her grandmother.

“It’s all I do, it’s every day. I think it brings comfort to have those memories with them all the time,” says Kit of tattoo tributes. “I get to do art every day, I love it.”

Kit specialises in micro realism, which she describes as “highly detailed tattoos at a small size”.

“It’s not super common and it’s an option; if you want, you can get a massive portrait, whatever you want, but you do have the option of getting a small, dainty, detailed tattoo,” she says.

Tattoo artists aren’t always just perfecting another’s tattoo, they’re often ensuring their own look every bit as eye catching.

“Getting a portrait of my mum and dad was always something I wanted to do,” says award-winning tattoo artist Willy G (@willgtattoo), whose studio is in Carrickfergus.

“A few years ago, I got portraits of my grandparents but unfortunately my granda’s health deteriorated and he never got to see it on time. I wanted to get this portrait while my mum is still young, and she would get to see it and that way I could show her how much she means to me.

“It’s a dedication to how much I love her. A mum is every young boy’s first love.”

Wanting to create a permanent remainder of his mum, Willy tattooed her image onto his leg himself.

“People ask why I did the tattoo of my mum on myself, but it’s quite simple… it was such an important tattoo that it needed to be done perfect. No one knows my mum’s face better than me,” he says.

“Though it did come with its own challenges as I had to tattoo the portrait upside down and tattooing yourself is never easy.

“Your brain is telling your hand to stop, and you have to put yourself into a mental state where you ignore the urges to stop hurting yourself and just focus on creating art. It certainly hurt but it was worth it.”

What did his mum think of her son’s creativity?

“She was shocked when she first saw it, but she loves it. I think she loves the idea her boy was willing to show her off on his leg forever,” he says.

“I also have ‘mum’ tattooed on my fingers. My mum means the world to me. I’m proud to show her off.

“I’ve done hundreds of portrait tattoos for customers, so it was only fitting that I did this one on myself. It was always going to be this way. I wasn’t trusting someone else with the tattoo. Would I do it again? Well, I did… with my dad.”

“I’d always sort of been infatuated with tattoos,” says tattoo artist Michael Farrelly (35, @outcasttattoos) who works in King Street Tattoo in Belfast and who has been tattooing for about a decade.

“Your canvas never stays the same,” he explains about why he enjoys working in the industry.

“One minute, you could have a big, chiselled body coming in, not a blemish on him, perfect body, and his skin is horrible to tattoo. Then you’ve got older people coming in and their skin is quite dry, and they can be amazing to tattoo.

“It’s just the skill of it and the complexity of it, how it all sort of never stays the same, that your approach to it can always change as well.”

As an artist, Michael is looking at how the finished work will look much longer after clients have left the studio.

“If I do a black and grey piece, I don’t look at it as in the next day or the next month. I look at it what it is going to look like two years down the line, so I have to have the forethought to think right through to six months down the line, this is going to be completely healed and it’s going to be settled,” he explains.

“Say if somebody’s getting a small word, I have to know that after a year that the lines will spread a bit and if it’s too small, it’s not going to last, it turns into a big blob.”

Michael has several tattoos dedicated to his Dundalk-born mum, on his thumb, foot and a ‘Mudder’ tattoo on his forearm and describes their relationship as “very close”.

“She didn’t know I was getting it,” he says of the tribute.

“There was a whole thing around my arm, all black, and I tattooed white over it. I just wanted to have it pride of place where I could always see it in the middle of my forearm.

“She loved it because the other ones, the foot one, you never see it. But she doesn’t like me when I get my face tattooed!”

He also has a footwear based tribute to his daughter. “My wee girl, I got her first shoe. She ended up getting a pair of leopard print Vans. I designed it up and got a friend to tattoo it on me.”

Since starting in the industry, Michael’s noticed how trend focused designs have become.

“When I started, it was the tail end of the tribal phase. Then when I was just starting my apprenticeship, the Day of the Dead girls was the next big thing.

“Then after that it came into the black and grey lions and pocket watches and roses and those basic combinations.

“That was the big bag for a few years, now it’s all mandalas [a geometric design based on symbols].”

His advice to anyone interested in getting inked is to come and have a chat.

“We’ll talk through what you’re looking to get. A lot of the time it leads nowhere but you do get the people who, because they know you’re not a big scary heavily tattooed man, appreciate the time you’ve taken. Then they go away and think, then they do come back, and they want you to design something for them.”

‘Every tattoo means something’

Co Tyrone mum Jill McCann uses body art as a way of recording special people and meaningful events in her life, writes Stephanie Bell.

Nearly every inch of her body has been covered in mementos and tributes to those she loves most, including two dedicated to her mum.

A keen ultra-marathon runner, who just broke a world record last month by running 195 miles non-stop in 48 hours, she is known throughout Ireland as “the runner with the tattoos”.

She jokes: “People don’t call me by my name anymore; I am just referred to as the girl who runs with the tattoos.

“My body has become my notebook. It’s where I have recorded all my big running events and I have all my children’s names, mum and dad and a special mother and baby tattoo in honour of my mum.”

Jill (43) is full-time carer for her 14-year-old daughter Caoimhe who is autistic and has a range of other special needs.

She is also mum to Tamara (26), Nicola (20) and Rose (8).

One of five children, she grew up in a close family and still lives near her parents Bernie and John who are both 63.

She says: “I see mum every day and sometimes twice a day. We’ve always been close. She’s a great mum and a great granny.

“Mum is very easy going; she just goes with the flow. She has always been there for me. She was raised in a big family, so we never had an empty house growing up.”

Jill got her first tattoo to mark her first daughter Tamara’s birth over 20 years ago.

As her children came along, she got each of their names tattooed on her body along with the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’.

It was only when she took up running six years ago that body art became a big part of life.

She now has almost every inch of her body covered, mostly in logos and dates charting her running achievements.

She says: “Every tattoo means something and is either about family or a run I have done.

“I have them everywhere and I am now running out of space!

“My back is going to be my last and biggest as I want one big piece that covers the things, I already have done everywhere else.

“I got a special tattoo of a mother and child on my leg just for Mum.

“Mum is everything to me, it’s that simple. That tattoo means a lot to me.”

Her mum and daughter tattoo on her calf took exactly two hours and 20 minutes to do.

The longest Jill has sat for a single tattoo was seven hours.

She left the tattoo parlour and took part in a full marathon just a couple of hours later.

“That one took so long because he had to keep stopping as it was so painful,” she admits, adding, “Usually there isn’t that much pain.

“To go off after and run a full marathon wasn’t the most sensible thing I have ever done.”

Ultra-marathons have become part of Jill’s life and she was thrilled this year to be picked to represent Ireland in the four nations Last Man Standing tournaments.

The first competition last month was hosted in Northern Ireland and Jill was the last woman standing among around 14 competitions from England, Scotland and Wales, running for a total of 27 hours nonstop.

In all of her endeavours she says she can always rely on her mum to be there for her.

This Mother’s Day will be like every other for the family, very much a girly occasion.

Hill says: “I, my sisters, Mum and my daughters always go out on Mother’s Day usually for tea or cocktails. I think this year it will be cocktails and two of my girls are now old enough to raise a glass with us.

“I always buy Mum a present and my girls get me one. They usually give me it early and then go out and get something else to give me on Mother’s Day. We always have a lovely time.”

‘I was so happy with the result’

David Dornan (36) has been going to tattoo artist Jamie Donnelly — who works at Electric Leopard Tattoo — for seven years.

“You literally get one and then you sort of forget about them for a while and then you see something that you’re going that would be really nice as a tattoo,” he says.

“I see them as a wearable art form. I’m covered but none of my tattoos really mean anything just apart from that one,” he says of a tribute to his mum, who passed away in November 2021.

“The tattoo is really a memory that I always have with her from I was no age,” explains David.

“My mum would always sit in the morning and she would have a cup of tea and a pot of tea on the go and she would have her curling iron out and she would be doing her hair.

“If I say to my sister anything about my mum, that is the first thing she’ll say so that’s always a memory that we have sort of as a family. Mum always sitting, tea on the go, no matter what time of the day it was, and always doing her hair in the morning.”

The balloon saying Queen for the Day links to the balloons arranged for David’s mum, who sadly passed away on her 70th birthday.

“I was so happy with the result,” says David, who says the whole process took less than four hours. “I remember the day when it was finished and sort of looked at it and sort of rushed out of the studio because it was actually making me really emotional.

“I literally couldn’t get out of there quick enough and had to message Jamie later on in the day going, I really love it. I just had to leave; I didn’t want to cry.

“Anyone who sees it says that’s really nice and asks, what’s that about?”

David, who has about 37 tattoos, has already booked in for another appointment in May.

“It’s a pain that you forget but it’s also a pain that’s slightly addictive,” he says.

“You know it’s going to be beautiful, or like my last one, a tribute to someone. You power on through.”

He says the relationship to tattoo artist Jamie is important.

“He’s like a friend now. It’s like women with their hairdressers, they’ll go to nobody else. And I wouldn’t go to anyone else for my tattoos. You get used to like a person’s style and they understand you and you understand them.”

‘An ordinary diamond wouldn’t do justice to Mary McFee’

Music and entertainment journalist Edwin McFee has always been a fan of family-based tattoos and describing his mum as “the best”, knew she’d get a kick out of his “publicly and permanently declaring himself to be a mommy’s boy”.

“I’ll be getting one for my da in the future too,” he says.

“All my tattoos are done in Skullduggery Tatu on the Dublin Road, Belfast.

“It’s a custom studio and everything is bespoke. Every now and again though, the shop offers flash art, and they did for Mother’s Day a few years back [when something is already drawn and you just pick it out off a board]. I saw something I loved and then changed a few things to make it mine (for example I made the diamond pink and wanted ‘mommy’ written in Irish).

“An ordinary diamond wouldn’t do justice to Mary McFee.”

Taking only about 30 minutes, Edwin says the pain is not as bad as you may think.

“Some body parts are more prickly than others. For example, your elbows and your chest can burn a bit. All the worthwhile and meaningful things in life usually bring with it an amount of pain too though, right?”

His love affair started, “like many other ink aficionados”, at around the age of five with a small packet of bubble gum which came with some temporary tattoos.

“After carefully applying the skull-based transfers with a hefty dollop of spit, they magically transformed you into the toughest, coolest kid in the playground and thus the seeds were sown for my eventual entry into the realm of blood, sweat and nappy rash cream-covered cling film (used purely for the healing process, I might add!),” he says.

“Perhaps the most alluring aspect of tattoos for me are their permanence. Unlike those aforementioned childhood transfers, real ones don’t wash off. They serve as an ever-present reminder of where, and in some cases, who you were. In an era of uncertainty, they provide a form of comfort and stability and who doesn’t need a bit of that right now? Also, if they’re done right, you stay away from fashion-based fads and you look after them (use sun cream, moisturiser and don’t be afraid to shave those arms!), they will always look cool.

“I also adore the fact that tattoos are only really limited by your imagination.”

For those intrigued with the process, Edwin describes it as the feeling you have “after getting a really great haircut only multiplied by 1,000”.

“Oh, and it’ll last for the rest of your days too. How’s that for value for money?

“I remember when I got my first tattoo and one of the staff in the studio told me that they were like a certain crisp product found in tubes that are popular at Christmas. You can never just have one.

“I’m loathe to use the word ‘addictive’, as that’s maybe overselling the allure. Perhaps moreish is a better description. For me, my plan was always to cover my arms and chest over a long period of time and that’s exactly what I did.”