Dear Louanne: ‘I didn’t think I'd change my name when I got married but his family are pressuring me’

I am getting married soon and my fiancé’s family are putting pressure on me to change my surname to his. I never thought I would, if I was ever getting married, so I’ve told them a few times that I wouldn’t be doing it. They say that my fiancé will be upset if I don’t, but I’ve asked him, and he says he’s not. My parents say to do whatever I am comfortable with, and a lot of my friends didn’t change their name. I love my fiancé and want to get married but I don’t think the name I choose or don’t choose is important.

TW

Hello TW,

Congratulations on your up-and-coming marriage. Everyone at Relate NI wishes you and your husband a happy life together.

The issue with the name you are known by is your decision. Your fiancé supports your decision. If he didn’t that would be more of a discussion between you.

A woman taking a ‘man’s’ name is no longer controversial. (In truth, a woman starts off with a man’s name as she often has her father’s anyway).

You’ve already clarified with your prospective in-laws your decision so that really ought to be the end of it. However, your in-laws persist with the idea you should take their name and have said that your fiancé would be upset if you didn’t, which apparently isn’t accurate.

This is not really about names, it’s about boundaries.

If your in-laws feel that they can influence your choice of name, where will it stop? Will they feel that they can direct decisions on where you live together, how you and your partner make decisions on your career choices, your décor, the friends you have? If you and your partner decide to have children will the in-laws think that they have some role in decision making on potential children’s names, choice of school and so on?

Painful though this is, it’s a helpful experience if boundaries are clarified now.

You’ve done your bit by confirming your decision, not once but a few times. The responsibility now lies with your partner, their son.

Forming an intimate partnership as an adult is an important milestone. It’s part of transitioning from being a young adult into a grown-up. Key to that is moving away from the influence and connection with the family of origin to form a separate coupling with another adult.

This can be an uncomfortable experience for the parents as their child is confirmed in adulthood. Some parents manage this transition well, acknowledging and celebrating the next stage of development of their child. Others struggle with their changed role.

It is important that your fiancé communicates with his family that you will be keeping your name, it’s your decision and that he supports this. This demonstrates that he is joining you as part of the couple relationship that you share together. That is an essential message that your in-laws have missed, which is why they think that they can put pressure on you to change your name.

‘I’m doing fine but I haven’t met the same life goals as my friends’

I’m worried I’m not meeting the same life goals as my friends.

Most of them are married and/or have children, and great careers. I am doing fine, and enjoying my life but sometimes I feel a bit empty, like there should be more in my life. It gets me down at times when I see them and how happy they are. I know it’s all relative and that no one is having a perfect life, but they seem to be more grown up in a way. When I feel this way I also feel unmotivated, so I don’t make any changes. How can I get out of this rut?

MF

Hello MF,

Sometimes the most disappointing thing that can happen to a person is that they achieve the plans they made.

It’s difficult not to compare ourselves with others. There are expectations that people will reach various stages in their lives, study, career, relationship, mortgage, marriage, children, retirement, death.

The challenge with a results-based approach to life is that you are the same person after you achieve the goal you set yourself. Yes, you may enjoy reaching that goal but then what?

When you think about your life, the interests that you have, would you feel that you really turn up for each day? Sometimes, people can fall into a routine of just letting life happen, of operating on auto pilot much of the time.

It sounds like you are starting to reflect on your sense of self. Taking time to consider who you are and your place in the world can support you in finding meaning and purpose in your life.

Feeling unmotivated and in a rut sounds like you may wonder if you have much control in your life. Think about how your basic needs are taken care of. Ensure that you are getting enough sleep, that your relationship with food and eating is healthy, that you are getting enough exercise and fresh air. Think about the level of stress that you are living with. Is it too much? Are you experiencing burn out?

Once you are satisfied that your fundamental needs are being met you can start to take some control in your life when you think about your values, your interests.

Think about being open minded in your day-to-day life. Most of us would like to believe that we are open minded but sometimes we get stuck in a way of being or thinking. Opening your mind to new ideas, being curious about the world around you and the people in it helps you to know yourself.

Tap into your creative side. Did you enjoy writing, painting, dancing, playing a musical instrument before? If not before, maybe it’s time to start.

The list above about life stages ends with ‘death’. It is said that the mistake we often make is thinking that there is time. We don’t know how much time each of us has. Take care of yourself, value yourself in the world, look after the relationships that nourish you and start living your adventure with feeling and intention.

