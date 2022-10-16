Dear Mary: Our marriage is OK and the sex is great, but I think I want out and don’t know why

"Why do I find myself wishing to do as I please when I want and with whom I choose when I have what I think is everything I need at home?" (Stock image via Getty)

“Dear Mary, my husband and I have been married for 21 years and together for 24. We are in our mid- 40s. We have two adult children and one grandchild. Over the last few years, I have slowly been losing my desire to be married.

“It’s not like we have a bad marriage. There have been some events that have caused some serious friction, but we have talked through them and are working on it every day. Oh, and our sex life is fabulous!

“Why do I want out? Why do I find myself wishing to do as I please when I want and with whom I choose when I have what I think is everything I need at home?

“When we fight, I talk about divorce but the next day after things calm down I am content and happy with our norm and I’d like it to stay that way. We have so much invested in this relationship. I don’t want to lose that, but I feel like I need to find freedom.

“Some days I want to be alone and live the rest of my life on my terms. Is this my midlife crisis? I don’t want to throw away a good thing but I’m not sure how to stay and continue like this forever. I know this all sounds terribly selfish but is that such a bad thing? Please advise and thank you for your time.”

Mary replies: From what you say, you seem to have a pretty good life and so you are questioning why you feel unhappy at times with your marriage. I don’t know whether this can constitute a midlife crisis — or midlife malaise as I’ve heard it described — but whatever it is, you feel strongly enough about it to speak sometimes of divorce.

Very often when children leave home and the couple are now, once again, on their own, just as they were at the beginning of their life together, people begin to question the meaning of life. It is a time for taking stock, wondering if there have been unmet expectations and asking what is next. I wonder if this is what is happening to you, and it is not the actual marriage that you are questioning but rather what life has to offer you in the future.

It can be a time for you to reflect on what is going on for you, what lifts your energy and, on the other hand, what drains it. Have you, so far, lived your life the way you wanted to, or instead did you do what was expected of you?

It may well be that you do need time for yourself in order to become the very best version of yourself that you can be, and that is not a bad thing. But this does not mean that you have to be on your own, and not married, to do it.

By reflecting, I mean that you should think about things that you have not done so far and explore that. So, what is it that interests you that you did not have time to do up until now, but would find appealing?

For some, it is a new language; for others, it’s taking dance lessons or learning a musical instrument as an adult. So, it may be something very creative, or something very down to earth — it depends on what attracts you.

I don’t know whether or not you work outside of the home. If you do, it may be that you feel a bit stagnant and could do with a change. If not, then perhaps some volunteering work — such as driving cancer patients to their treatment, or helping in a charity shop — may be appealing to you.

Or, it may be that you want to schedule a regular massage or facial — or share a spa day with a friend — in order to feel that you are taking care of yourself.

It is so rare for someone to write to me and tell me that they have a fabulous sex life that I simply have to say, good for you! Nothing you have told me gives me reason to believe that you would be better off not being married, but I feel sure that if you give yourself some more ‘me’ time, things will improve greatly for you.