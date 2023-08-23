‘Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo’: 37 tips for students heading to university

Belfast Telegraph readers share their advice for those heading to uni for the first time

“Lock the doors of your accommodation unless you fancy buying a new laptop just as your assignment is due.”

​Mary McIntaggart

“Learn where the shelf with the just-out-of-date produce is in the supermarket and save a fortune.”

​Marnie Rosé

“Don’t get stressed. Learn to laugh at most things in life. Enjoy what you’re doing. If you fail something and you’ve tried your best, then so what? Do it again or try something different.

“But perhaps more important than anything in the current times is to dance to the beat of your own drum. Don’t give a toss about being popular. Don’t strive to become top of the class. Just learn enough to still have you thinking for yourself.

“Lecturers are paid to teach, but also to be questioned, so don’t ever be afraid to challenge the status quo. Live, love, and laugh until your belly hurts.”

​Carolyn Hutch

“Enjoy every minute.”

​Tom Bryans

“Act like the responsible adults you are supposed to be.”

​Catherine Boyle

“Don’t go to university. It’s a waste of money. Get a trade instead. There are more opportunities and more money to be made with a trade.

“And, yes, I went to university and have a couple of degrees, so I am speaking from experience.”

​Laura Haydon

“Say no to the snakebites and Pernod and lager cocktails. I still feel sick 40 years later.”

​Heather Humphreys

“Don’t do an ’ology just for the sake of it.”

​Sharon Atkinson

“Don’t always go with the crowd, especially when they are going in wrong direction.

“Be careful of your company. Treat others how you would like to be treated and enjoy the course.”

​Sarah Kane

“Every day is a school day.”

​Eddie Currie

“Manage your budget. Boring, I know, but it’s worth it.”

​Jane Gibson

“Enjoy freshers’ week, then head down and study hard.”

​Susi Reilly

“Get a part-time job... or four. You will definitely need it to finance your student life.”

Paul Moutray

“Don’t bother going. Save the money and just go on a nice holiday, then probably move abroad to where there’s a job.”

​Elaine Darley

“Put the SOS Bus NI phone number in your phone in case you need help or you come across someone who needs help.”

Karen Amosu

“Make use of cheap theatre tickets and go watch some local theatre — alongside the parties, of course.”

Nick McCay

“If your exam gets cancelled, you must go immediately to Renshaws.”

Shared accommodation is a great living option for many students

Suzanne Evans

“Put your phone away and actually talk to people.”

​Mervyn Blair

“Get a job.”

​Brendon Guest

“Stop the partying and concentrate on learning.”

​Matthew McCreary

“Make as many friends as possible in freshers’ week and the rest of your time trying to get rid of them.”

​Simon Bennett

“Join the UUSU Journalism & Media Society.”

​Richard Kolk

“Enjoy every minute of student life.”

​Seona McErlean

“The one piece of advice I have for someone heading off to university is to try not to miss classes. It really made the difference for me, especially in the second and final year.

“It’s easy to head out and skip classes the following day, but it makes studying that bit more difficult; I could see the difference on understanding with my classmates that had missed a few sessions.

“And obviously, live it up at uni. Put yourself out there and you’ll meet some amazing people.”

​Stevie Neevie

“Learn a trade instead.”

Ruth Eeles

“Get a part-time job and take your own loo paper to uni.”

​Eileen Kingston

“Enjoy your life as a student, but please be careful and respect yourself, as well as others.”

​Deirdre Palmer

“Get stuck into as many clubs and experiences as possible. The friends you make here will be lifelong.”

​Anonymous

“Work out a budget at the start of each year so that you don’t run out of money or spend all of your student loan in the first month.

“Figure out how much you need for the essentials, such as rent, transport, food, utility bills, and then you will see how much you have left to spend on socialising, clothes, cosmetics and things like that.”

​Colette Gray Johnstone

“Go through your accommodation and take photographs of every mark on walls, floors, doors, anything and everything that you see.

“This is needed when you are leaving, because unscrupulous landlords can try to have you pay for damages you didn’t do.

“If you have the photographs, landlords can’t keep your deposit or take you to court for damages you haven’t caused.”

​Castle Locksmiths & DIY

“Ensure that good-quality locks are on your front door and bedroom door and make sure to lock them.”

​Samuel Martin Wight

“Use those maintenance grants to do loads of travelling. You’ll never get as much free money again in your life.”

​Gareth Hanna

“When my friends and I were at university, before every night out we would keep telling each other that ‘these are the best days of our lives’.

“They were certainly unique days, living amongst a crowd of friends, with relatively little to be doing compared to working life and plenty of time to enjoy ourselves.

“So my advice would be to savour every moment, talk to as many new people as you can and remember that ‘these are the days’. You normally only get to do it once.”

​Eve Bryans

“Join at least one club or society.

“Keep the partying to once a week — you’re there to do a degree.

“Don’t worry about achieving a first-class degree, just focus on passing. It’s not worth the stress.”