Dr David Coleman: Is a bit of competition good or bad for kids? The answer is actually all down to the parents

Helping children feel proud of their achievements when they win but also of their efforts when they lose is key to deriving benefit from competition

Many people suggest that healthy competition is good for children. Proponents of early competitiveness believe that it will prepare children for the cut and thrust of life, which can be competitive. They claim that it teaches children to be resilient and to persevere, as well as helping them to deal with failure and disappointment. It can help children to move out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves and it can help children develop empathy.