EA hears Belfast mum’s plea and helps secure school place for her autistic son

A north Belfast mum who was in tears of frustration on Wednesday because her six-year-old autistic son had no school place for September has now been crying with joy.

Tami Russell had pleaded with the Education Authority (EA), via the Belfast Telegraph, to help find her son Aaron a suitable place before the new school term starts in a few weeks.

Just a few hours after her appeal, Tami’s prayers were answered, with the EA moving quickly to confirm a new school for her autistic child.

Aaron’s auntie Kirstie Russell, who first contacted the Belfast Telegraph about her sister’s situation, said Tami and Aaron had already been out shopping for a uniform and a new schoolbag.

“We just can’t believe it,” Kirstie said.

“We’re actually shaking, but in a good way. It’s come as such a relief.”

Aaron with mum Tami at their Belfast home. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

Within hours of Tami explaining her situation, the EA got in touch with the family.

“In the space of the short few hours of Tami and Aaron’s story going live, she had Aaron’s link officer changed and a school acceptance offer for a school to finally meet Aaron’s needs,” Kirstie added.

“We honestly don’t think this would have happened without going to yourselves [the Belfast Telegraph] and we’re so grateful you took the time to listen and help us.

“It’s all happened so quickly.

“Tami went straight into town to start getting Aaron’s new uniform and he’s delighted to be able to tell everyone where he’s going to school next year.

“It’s such a relief for us. It was getting to the stage where we thought Aaron wasn’t going to end up with a school at all.”

Aaron will now be moving from Greenwood PS, which only caters to pupils in P1 and P2, to a specialist unit at Holy Trinity PS where he will get the education he requires.

Before receiving the good news, pregnant Tami had said she was struggling to cope with the stress of trying to secure a P3 place in a new school for Aaron, having tried and failed on her own to do so with seven different schools which would meet his needs.

“Worst-case scenario, if there is no place at a school for Aaron by September, I’ll have to consider leaving my job to school him at home,” she had said.

“But I can’t really do that either. Aaron needs to learn independence in the right environment. He deserves that chance as much as anyone else. I need my job. There’s nowhere left and there’s no point in Aaron going into a school where he will be stressed and will cause stress.

“I’m having to deal with this, as it seems no one else can.

“I’m left doing the EA’s job for them, phoning schools to see if Aaron can get a place.

“So far there’s nothing at all. I’m pregnant. This isn’t good enough. The stress is with me from the moment I wake to the moment I go to sleep. This isn’t what I need at the minute.”

While there has been welcome relief for Tami, the EA said: “The Education Authority is working to ensure all children with a statement of special educational needs and/or disability (SEND) receive a placement which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.”

Parents of children with a statement of SEND with any concerns are encouraged to contact the helpline, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, on 028 9598 5960.