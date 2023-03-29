Every little scribble our firstborn did was treated like the next Carravaggio

The creations of our firstborn were treated with admiration but our fourth kid’s artwork is destined only for the bin, writes Bill Linnane

They like to complain that they had to break through numerous glass ceilings and be the ones who improved the lot of those who followed. Even though they were the first to get caught with alcohol or lowered the age of mobile phone ownership by a couple of years, they also generally get the best of everything.

Beyond the fact they don’t have to endure hand-me-down clothes and toys, theirs is the most joyous arrival, their first steps are treated like those of Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon, and their first day at creche or school evokes scenes akin to the end of Sophie’s Choice.

With your first child, everything is just so exciting — every emotion so overwhelming, every developmental step so incredible. Firstborn lives are sprinkled with wonder and magic, as first-time parents just care so much.

With our first, we did it all right; rationing of TV, incredibly healthy home-cooked meals, and endless free time spent lying on the floor playing with them.

For everyone who comes after, the laws of diminishing returns apply.

In our house, this is evidenced in how their art is treated. With our first, every little scribble she did was treated like we had discovered the next Carravaggio. We oohed and aahed over potato prints, finger paintings, poorly made pottery, and every scrap of paper was proudly displayed on the fridge, where guests would be directed to admire them and marvel at the startling talent of our progeny.

By the time the fourth child came along, the fridge was mostly papered with utility bills, medical appointment letters, expired birthday invites, expired Lotto tickets, unfilled school sponsorship cards, and notes with dates underlined on them and no explanation of what was happening on that date — could have been the end of the world, could have been that a direct debit transaction was happening, who knows.

So the art goes on the counter, into a stack of other bits and pieces. Where once we would be calling the grandparents to swoon over a scrawled line drawing of a horse, the youngest has to spend five minutes trying to get our attention just to get us to look directly at his art.

I try to keep up with the volume of art that comes through the door from school, and used to take photos of it all before quietly stuffing it in the bin.

But at this stage, the best they will get for their art is an acknowledgement that it exists and a two-day layover on the counter before someone spills diluted orange all over it and it goes in the bin.

The most critical engagement the artwork gets in its short life is while I debate whether this piece of mixed-media, juice-infused papier mâché should go in the recycling bin or in with the rest of the landfill stuff.

I always feel guilty throwing out their art, or that by not spending the right amount of time celebrating it that I am closing off an avenue for them — that this, their first review, will crush them.

All art has meaning, to them, to us, and it doesn’t matter how wonky the subjects are or how badly executed, they capture these little lives at that moment in time the way that photos, or videos, or any modern digital media cannot. Every blob of paint is a Rorschach test from their developing minds, and should really be treated with more reverence than going from the kitchen counter to the bin in 36 hours flat.

All of this is a question of time and energy — I was 27 when we had our first child and 40 on the fourth. With each little person toddling into your world, you have a reduced amount of everything — time, money, energy.

The parent I was to our first is a very different creature to who I am to the last, and for each child in between, I was a different person again. The firstborn had a parent who could marvel at every little scrap of art she could produce, the last born has the least receptive audience.

My best hope is that all this makes him a better artist — that some day he will be hosting exhibitions and telling The New Yorker about the trauma of catching his dad starting the fire with a card he made for Mother’s Day.