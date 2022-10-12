Fathers and postnatal depression: ‘I had mental images of dropping the baby — overthinking worst-case scenarios’
New fathers can suffer from symptoms of depression after the birth of their child, but only one in five will seek help. We talk to two men who experienced such lows but thankfully found the support they needed
Arlene Harris
It is estimated that around one in seven new mothers suffer from postnatal depression and while once it was something of a hidden condition as many felt ashamed of their feelings or didn’t know that they needed help, thankfully times have changed and there is now a lot of support available.