Fathers and postnatal depression: ‘I had mental images of dropping the baby — overthinking worst-case scenarios’

New fathers can suffer from symptoms of depression after the birth of their child, but only one in five will seek help. We talk to two men who experienced such lows but thankfully found the support they needed

Phil Quinlan, pictured with his two children Eileen (11) and Joe (7), suffered PND after the birth of his daughter. Photo: David Conachy

Arlene Harris Wed 12 Oct 2022 at 14:02