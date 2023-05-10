Female-founded space in Newry is helping women through a wide range of issues

Centred Soul founder Rosemary Deans tells Catriona Doherty the ways in which they support women dealing with perinatal mental health issues, birth trauma and infant loss

Rosemary and Ruairí cutting the ribbon outside Centred Soul's new premises last year

The female-founded ‘profit with purpose’ social enterprise Centred Soul in Newry aims to support those who are pregnant, affected by birth trauma, perinatal mental illness and infant loss.

The social enterprise in Newry was founded by mother-of-two Rosemary Deans in 2011 after the birth of her son, Ruairí.

“I had a traumatic birth with Ruairí and then subsequently had postnatal mental health issues. They were undiagnosed, but it was postnatal depression, anxiety and intrusive thoughts,” she says.

“I started to research it and located another Northern Irish girl called Lindsay Robinson, who was campaigning for better perinatal mental health.

“She had a blog called Have you seen that girl? and she has gone through something similar.

“Lindsay was going around the country, raising awareness around perinatal mental illness.

“I touched base with her and said, ‘This has happened me too. Would you be up for doing a postnatal awareness event if I was to host one in Newry?’”

Rosemary Deans at Centred Soul

Rosemary has qualifications in psychology, social work, complementary therapies, baby massage and baby yoga, pregnancy yoga, drum circle facilitation and she’s also a perinatal and birth doula.

Prior to establishing Centred Soul, Rosemary had started a community group called the Moaning Mas.

“I’d been to several groups with my own son and he was very poorly,” she says.

“He had silent reflux, but it was really extreme and he had intolerances and allergies, so he was hospitalised quite a lot. And then in turn, this affected you in terms of your postnatal health.

“Whenever I went to subsequent baby stuff, it wasn’t suitable because Ruairí squealed the place down and wasn’t settled and other mummies were really not very welcoming of that.

“So I put a call out: Does anybody want to meet — a group of mas who don’t necessarily love the joys of the motherhood bubble? Loads of people responded and we met in June 2017 and we’ve been meeting every month ever since.”

The group has since been renamed to the Ma’s Meetup.

Following a food and medication breakthrough with Ruairí when he was six months old, Rosemary says she began to “feel” again. She received counselling and recovered from her mental health issues.

Her experiences reminded her of the need for an “outside the box” approach to self-care.

She felt compelled to do more to support women and families affected by perinatal mental health or birth trauma, particularly as the support system in Northern Ireland is minimal she says: “At the time [six years ago], there was no specialist perinatal mental health services outside of the Belfast Trust.”

From the pregnancy and infant loss support meet-up to counselling services and complementary therapies such as reflexology and Swedish massage, Centred Soul provide a varied range of services.

“We have two trained doulas and we offer antenatal education,” Rosemary explains.

“We’ve just been granted funding for a 14-week programme called the Mother Sessions.

“It’s an antenatal programme but it’s a bit different in that we educate women on their birth rights. For example, if you’ve got a woman who has had a previous caesarean birth, they’re usually pigeonholed that they have to have another.

“We inform them around their birth rights of whether or not they can have a home birth, vaginal birth after caesarean, and their choices around gentle caesarean birth, or a more medicalised birth if that’s what they want.

“We also educate them on perinatal mental illness and birth trauma so they know the signs and symptoms and where the supports are and what to look out for.

“We offer a therapeutic drum circle, an accredited music therapy called Rhythm to Recovery. We do that antenatally and postnatally.

“We have general services that we are moving into as well, such as support for menopause and networking for female-led businesses.”

Each product bought from Centred Soul’s shop and class or therapy booked, creates profit. This is then paid forward to provide a service, such as counselling, to someone in the community who may need help with the cost.

The social enterprise has eight paid staff members, a board of seven female volunteers, and over 20 volunteers who help out as and when needed.

“All of our staff members are part-time because we have caring responsibilities, whether that be a family member or children,” Rosemary says.

“So the whole ethos is that women can work and flexi work around their families, rather than a woman being employed and a family having to work around the job.

“We wanted to create a culture and an environment where women were allowed to be women and also have a balance of work life and home life, so they don’t have to sacrifice.

“In other places you have to go back to work and either you pay for childcare or somebody else you know has to do what maybe you’re looking to do at home.

“I prefer being half at home, half at work.

“It allows me to have a balance of both because I’m not the type of person who likes being at home and being Mummy all the time.”

Rosemary and her son Ruairí

To women who are affected by a perinatal issue and are unsure where to turn for help, Rosemary says: “You have your standard advice of seeking your GP or your community midwife and your statutory services, but for me, I always find women are more uncomfortable doing that because they want an informal discussion with someone that’s not going to spark concern.

“Seek out some peer-led support wherever you are, and there are support meet-ups that are led by ourselves in the Southern Trust,” she continues.

“There’s an organisation in the Belfast Trust called The Parent Rooms and there’s Support 2gether in Omagh.

“Seek peer support where you can meet other people who are going through something similar.

“The other thing is there are lots of online material that you can find from those organisations, as well as UK-based organisations such as the Birth Trauma Association.

“There’s also Aware NI who offer general mental services, and the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, which has a lot of information around perinatal mental illness and where to find support.

“But for me it’s getting educated, getting empowered around what’s going on with yourself, reading up and then seeking out peer support which sometimes is then a gateway into whether or not you need professional support.”

Rosemary also encourages people to reach out to Centred Soul.

“Call in, grab a coffee and check out the place,” she says.

“Some people would walk up and down and then come in for a cup of tea before they will ever approach us about counselling, just really to get the feel for the place.

“Seek peer support if you’re not comfortable going for professional support and take it from there.

“Educate yourself on what perinatal mental health is, because it’s not just postnatal, it’s also antenatal which a lot of women aren’t aware of.”

For more information, see centredsoul.co.uk or follow it on Facebook @centredsoulwellbeing