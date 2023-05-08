Finnish-style baby boxes to be given to hundreds of Irish families in pilot scheme

Hundreds of expectant parents are to receive a new ‘baby bundle’ in the coming days as part of a pilot programme.

The scheme, which is a first of its kind in Ireland, will see the ‘Little Baby Bundle’ filled with a range of useful items.

Each bundle will have a wide range of items, including thermometers, reusable nappies, a baby sling, bibs, a play mat, as well as books, a poem, and information for new parents.

The value of the items in the bundle is set at around €300 (£262), and the scheme will cost roughly €200,000.

The initiative is inspired by a similar scheme in Finland, where expectant mothers have since the 1930s received a ‘baby box’ that includes baby clothes, sheets and toys, with the box itself doubling as a cot.

Three hundred families from the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, and 150 families attending Waterford University Hospital were invited to take part in the pilot.

The bundle will be delivered to the homes of participating parents at a time of their choosing.

Parents participating in the pilot initiative will subsequently be asked to share their views and experiences of the baby bundle and its contents, which will inform the development of proposals for wider national rollout.

Baby bundles. Photo: Gov.ie

The pilot has been launched by the Department of Children which said it “acknowledges this very significant and special moment for parents”.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said: “We have seen how well this scheme works in other jurisdictions, and through this pilot, we can get a real sense from parents of how well the scheme works. Our hope is that the bundles will be a welcome gift from the State for the new arrivals, full of the kind of practical items that parents need in those first few weeks and months."

A baby box scheme has also been rolled out in Scotland in recent years, where around 52,000 boxes a year are now distributed to expectant parents. In 2021, an independent report into the functioning of the scheme asked Scottish ministers to consider providing a reduced version of the box for parents who are wealthy or already have children, in order to avoid waste.