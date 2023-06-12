Having a baby? Choosing a pram is no stroll in the park

One of the biggest investments parents-to-be will make is getting a pram. Here are some advice to help make the right choice

For first-time parents-to-be, anticipating the arrival of their little one is incredibly exciting but there’s also lots of preparation to be done. And there’s one major tick on the to-do list that just can’t be ignored: choosing a buggy.

The key question to ask is what’s the difference between buggy, pram, pushchair, stroller and travel system — and it’s important to consider all the options and pick what works for you as it’s a considerable investment.

Breaking down the jargon:

Pram: The choice for newly born-babies and young babies that need to lie flat on their backs. This position is important as it supports their back and helps with their breathing.

Pushchair: For older babies and toddlers, it can be rear facing or forward-facing, with an adjustable seat that can recline at various degrees.

Stroller: This is lightweight, forward-facing, easily collapsible for older babies and kids.

Buggy: This is simply a less formal word for either stroller or pushchair.

Travel system: A combination of pram/buggy and car seat, with all the bells and whistles needed to use the two simultaneously, i.e. the car seat can sit atop the frame of the pram/buggy. ​

Read more How to save money on nappies without sacrificing quality

Do you need it from birth?

A pram, or lie-down seat on a pushchair, is essential for newborns. Most brands have two-in-one prams and pushchairs so there’s no need to buy two different frames. Some come with a separate carry cot and seat, others with the one seat that adjusts from a horizontal position for newborns to an upright back for older babies. Babies from six months on generally don’t need a lying down position, so a normal pushchair works. Prams with separate carry cots take up a lot more space, but they do have the added benefit of being able to separate the carry cot from the pram frame. This is particularly handy when you don’t want to disturb a sleeping baby.

Are you planning on having another child soon after your first?

This is important as it will save you money in the long-run. If you are hoping to have another child, a year or two after your first, it’s a good idea to buy a single buggy that can be adapted into a double buggy. Double buggies can carry both a lying-down newborn and upright toddler or older baby, and then later, two upright kids. ​

Do you have a car?

If you have a car and are planning on driving with a baby, there are a couple of things to consider. First off, you need a travel system — which is a pram/pushchair and car seat bundle. By law you need the car seat, and car seats are often sold as bundle with the pram. The car seat will fix on top of the buggy frame which is great for moving a sleeping baby from car to pushchair. Secondly, consider your car boot size. If it’s quite small, be sure to choose something that’s compact.

Where will you use the pram the most?

If you live in the city a more compact, small-wheeled, lightweight option works best as it can be collapsed quickly for public transport. In rural areas where there’s rougher terrain, hills or off-road, big wheels are more suitable. Big-wheeled buggies travel better on grass.

Does it have enough practical space?

Baskets underneath the seats vary in size. So again, if you’re without a car and your buggy is something you’ll depend on for carrying a load, be sure to pick one that can hold more than a changing bag. You may also want to consider whether there’s additional space to carry a rain cover for the buggy.

Where will you store it?

Finally, if you’re stuck for storage space at home, think small and compact. If you need to fold it away every time to store it then a user-friendly option is best. Lightweight prams are a must if you use a lot of stairs.