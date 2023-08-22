‘How did the King know?’ Couple’s shock at royal card on 70th anniversary

Co Antrim OAPs also enjoy surprise party to remember thanks to next door neighbours

Robert and Sylvia Johnston on their wedding day on August 19, 1953.

A Co Antrim couple “relished” a surprise treat and an unexpected card from the King and Queen to mark their platinum wedding anniversary.

Robert (90) and Sylvia Johnston (88) had no plans to celebrate the milestone on Saturday, as poor health has restricted their freedom.

However, next door neighbours Jim and Jane McClelland were not prepared to let the special day go by unnoticed.

They gathered cards from dozens of residents in their Roughfort housing development before whipping up a mouth-watering afternoon tea menu for the pensioners as they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

“They didn’t know anything about it,” Jane explained.

“We just popped in with the stuff and Bobby started to cry.

“It went down really well and there was even a card from the King.”

The royal greeting arrived in the post on Saturday morning, seven decades after the couple tied the knot.

It read: “My wife and I were so pleased to hear that you are celebrating your Platinum Wedding anniversary on 19th August, 2023.

“This brings you our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on this happy occasion.”

As the pensioners opened their mail, Jane and Jim were busy in their own kitchen.

Jane added: “We were both going to dress up as waiters, but I was too pushed for time in the end. However, Jim wore a shirt and dickie bow.

“Sylvia and Bobby’s daughter sent me a message afterwards saying ‘thank you from the bottom of our hearts’, and described how the grandchildren were completely in awe. That was nice.”

Bobby and Sylvia were married in Templepatrick Presbyterian Church in 1953.

That was where they actually first met, too.

The couple, who had three children, have lived at their current address for more than 60 years.

Jane and Jim moved in next door more than two decades ago, and they consider the Johnstons to be their adopted grandparents.

Jane recalled: “One of the very first things Sylvia told me when we moved in was that if you want to have good neighbours, you need to be a good neighbour — and that’s what they have been all these years.

“They have been married for 70 years and they are still like two wee teenagers.

“Up until a couple of months ago they would be sitting in the back garden and you would hear them laughing away at each other.

“We just wanted to do something nice for them.”

The Johnstons, who have five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, were completely surprised when the afternoon tea was brought to their home.

“We made smoked salmon and cheese sandwiches, roast beef and mustard, egg mayo and cress, and had loads of tray bakes and little fancies,” Jane said.

“Sylvia loves something savoury, so we made sure her favourite sausage rolls were included — oh, and she loves Fry’s Chocolate Cream.

“We also had scones with clotted cream and jam, and, of course, the obligatory tea.”

The couple’s daughter Pauline kept them distracted while the table was set.

“Mum and dad are more in love today than they have ever been — they just dote on each other,” she said.

The 59-year-old has been caring for her parents, and expressed gratitude for the kind gesture by the neighbours.

“Jane and Jim made it possible for us to make memories,” Pauline added.

“And, oh my goodness, mum and dad just relished in it. There isn’t a tablet would have made her feel that good.

“They were giggling away reading their cards, and mum kept saying: ‘I wonder how the King found out?’ She couldn’t believe it.”