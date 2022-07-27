How motherhood rewires the brain in practical and beneficial ways

Pregnancy and parenthood cranks neurological development up a gear to increase levels of empathy. Author of The Motherhood Complex, Melissa Hogenboom, explains the phenomenon

A brain phenomenon known as “synaptic pruning” eliminates certain connections between brain cells to encourage the facilitation of new connections

Kirsty Blake Knox

We all know that pregnancy and parenthood brings about profound changes. Yet while we’re aware of some of the more visible changes — the bump, the swelling, the look of chronic exhaustion — there’s a lot less focus on how the brain changes through gestation and parenthood.