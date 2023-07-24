How much does it cost to go to the cinema in NI? What our movie theatres offer to keep tickets affordable

Now the schools have finished, summer has officially started and while that means everyone will be keeping their fingers crossed that Northern Ireland basks in lots of sunshine over the next two months.

It’s also the time when Hollywood tempts us into (often) air conditioned movie theatres with summer blockbusters. Going the movies is increasingly becoming a more pricey affair, but there are ways of keeping the cost down.

Typically, Mondays to Wednesdays are the cheapest days of the week to visit a cinema, and going before noon tends to be less hard money-wise on the pocket. Check venues too for special discounts or deals on particular nights. It’s also good to check your mobile phone or insurance deals because some companies throw in a 2-for-1 ticket deal.

Many cinemas also run in-house membership programmes, which are often free to join, that often special prices or discounts on food. Alternatively, there are subscription deals that allow movie lovers the opportunity to pay a flat monthly rate that enables them to see as many films as they like.

Here’s a roundup of what cinemas across Northern Ireland charge film-goers…

Belfast Odeon, Victoria Square

Booking online as a guest: one adult and one child costs £12, single adult (aged 15 and over) £8.50, with Premier seating available with adult tickets costing £10.50 and £8.00 for a child. Odeon, however, runs a scheme called myOdeon, which is free to sign up to and allows members to enjoy access to £5 tickets for each adult member, for any film, at any time, although restrictions apply, via the website or app.

Snacks: One option is the super sharer combo, £19.99 includes one medium popcorn (sweet, salted or mixed) with toppings extra (an additional £1, or £2), two large drinks and a bag of sweets.

Cineworld, Belfast SSE Arena

Booking online as a guest, one adult for an evening 2D movie is £11.99, with its family ticket costing £31.96, for four tickets of which should include at least one adult and two children aged 14 and under, with the final ticket either an adult or child. There is also a £0.95 booking fee per ticket. Cineworld also operates myCineworld which is free to join and gives a 10% discount on online tickets (exclusions apply) as well as £6 off food and drink combos (T&Cs apply).

Movie House Cinemas, City Side, Belfast, Coleraine, Glengormley, Maghera

Booking online, one adult ticket (18+) for an evening 2D movie is £9 while a family pass for the same showing costs £27 (two adults, two children or one adult and three children), with an additional £0.50 per ticket as a booking fee. Movie House operates Crazy Tuesdays with tickets at £6 per ticket, and its morning matinee films (before noon) priced also at £6.

Omniplex Cinemas

Locations: Armagh, Banbridge, Belfast (Dundonald, Kennedy Centre), Carrickfergus, Derry, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Larne, Lisburn, Newry, Omagh

Booking online, one adult ticket for an evening 2D movie at Belfast’s Dundonald is £8.90, while a family ticket (one adult and three children (aged 13 and under) or two adults, two children) is £28.40. Omniplex also operates its Flexi option, which is £0.60 per ticket and allows users to change film, date or time or indeed to get a refund if plans change (subject to 30 minutes notice prior to showing)

Snacks: Share combo (one large popcorn and two medium drinks) is £10.70

The Avenue Cinema

Location: Castle Court, Belfast

Booking online an adult ticket for an evening film is £14, while a child ticket is £10 (under 13s). This cinema offers a dining experience and cocktails as well as other alcohol drinks but a share combo (a bowl of popcorn and two soft drinks) is £13.95

The Strand

Location: east Belfast

Booking online an adult ticket for an evening film is £7, it also offer a special price of £5 per ticket for those aged between 15 and 24. A child ticket, meanwhile, for those aged 14 and under is £5, while a family ticket (two adults, two children) is £20. Its loyalty membership scheme brings an adult ticket down to £6.30.

QFT

Location: University Square, Belfast

Online tickets for users checking out as a guest, an adult ticket will cost them £8.40, a student £4.50 which is the same price for a child, and a family ticket (two adults, two children or one adult and three children) costs £21.50. Its loyalty programme allows £4.50 tickets on Mondays (T&Cs apply)