How new mothers can combat feelings of loneliness

Registered midwife, Avril Flynn shares her top tips for mums to help manage feelings of isolation during the vulnerable time that is the fourth trimester

While 25% of mums surveyed admitted to feeling lonelier than they expected to feel during the post-natal period, a third of the mothers surveyed revealed that the months following the birth of their babies were the loneliest they had ever felt. What can new mothers do to limit feelings of loneliness, or prepare for post-birth recovery? Even as a midwife with years of experience working with new parents and minding tiny babies, nothing prepared me for the realities of having to deal with the juggernaut of challenges of new motherhood. However, there are lots of simple things that you can do to make your ‘new mamahood’ easier, more fulfilling and less lonely.

Midwife Avril Flynn

Plan

Similarly to planning your wedding day, we spend weeks and months and sometimes years planning for the perfect ‘big day’- not really much on the actualities of marriage. In the same way when you are pregnant, the focus is hugely on your pregnancy and birth. While of course pregnancy and birth are incredibly important, looking after your post-baby self, alongside caring for your infant are also vital, yet we don’t give that time half the planning we should. So, plan. Batch cook food in advance, and do an antenatal class that also covers caring for your newborn. Lower your expectations of the ‘earth mother’ you think you might be, and just try to plan for your own recovery post birth, as much as your baby’s birth itself.

Be honest

Without sounding trite, looking at Instagram and social media fills our heads with wildly inaccurate portrayals of early babyhood. It’s all reels of cuddling and dewy-eyed love bubbles, as opposed to the biggest shock of your life. Lack of sleep, recovery from birth (whether vaginal or C-section), stress of new parenthood, and the merry-go round of emotions don’t get as much airtime. Be honest with yourself and all those around you about how you are. People will only ever have the information that we tell them, so shout up if you are finding things tough or if you feel like a duck out of water.

Ask for help

Similarly, if you are feeling at a loss, no one will know what to do unless you ask them. ‘How are you?’ is such a simple question, but most new mothers will say ‘fine’ or ‘grand’. Instead, be honest about your feeling, and ask people to help. Whether that is hiring a postnatal doula, enlisting your family for support, or talking to your health visitor or midwife about anything you need help with is vital, so you don’t feel on your own.

Find your tribe

For some, mother and baby groups, church supported mother meetings, local community breast feeding groups, baby massage classes and in-person coffee meetups are a lifeline. Try and chat to neighbours, friends, relatives or even check your local notice board to see what peer support groups are literally around the corner. For me, getting online was key to getting past my isolation. Facebook groups supporting breastfeeding, new mum Instagram pages, and others who had a baby around the same age were my salvation. To chat online during the lonely time of night feeds to a mum doing the exact same thing, that knew what I was going through was just so brilliant. Those friendships forged in the fire of being a new mum have lasted and I would be lost without my personal tribes of fellow parents – go find yours.

Don’t forget yourself

Matrescence is the most magnificent word that has recently become into birth worker language, along with the fourth trimester. Both terms refer to that special time, postnatally, where we go from us to a ‘we’ to a ‘three’. Like adolescence, it is a time of excitement but huge stress and self-questioning. Everyone else might seem to have figured out how to ‘become’ a mum, but I promise they have gone through the self-doubt that you might feel. A huge element of overcoming this is to of course focus on baby, but not forget yourself. You cannot fill from an empty cup; you can’t be the mum you want to be by not making yourself a priority. Whether its investing in some lovely products to help comfort and heal your postpartum body, or doing some mindful practices like yoga or simply getting someone to watch baby so you can go and meet up with your friends – time to yourself, minding you, is essential.

In a nutshell

We all feel new parenthood as a shock, shift or challenge but there is a temptation to throw a glossy sheen over it and make it seem far less difficult than reality. This is your chance to say it as it is and make your postnatal journey less lonely and more involved, connected and healing. Your future self and your new human will thank you.

