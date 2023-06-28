How parents who work remotely can navigate the summer holiday challenge

Author of Softening The Edge, podcaster and CEO, Mimi Nicklin on how to successfully strike the perfect balance between work and family life

The summer holidays are upon us, and while children eagerly anticipate weeks of fun and relaxation, working parents face the annual challenge of balancing their professional obligations with the demands of family life. This can create anxiety, and quite honestly panic, while parents look ahead to six weeks of trying to manage two daily schedules instead of one.

The modern working parent is no stranger to multi-tasking, but the summer holidays present a unique set of challenges. With children out of school for an extended period, parents face the reality of helping their children stay engaged and entertained (and supervised) while fulfilling their work responsibilities simultaneously.

This delicate balancing act requires a combination of planning, flexibility, and a strong support network - as well as ongoing dose of self-empathy in the recognition that we can only do as much as we can during the 12 hours we have to fill each day.

As a working single parent, what I have learnt is that the real key to keeping everyone happy is to establish a solid support system. This can include enlisting the help of family members, friends, and neighbors to share childcare responsibilities, or exploring local summer camps and activity programmes that cater to a variety of interests and age groups. Many communities now offer a wide range of options, from sports camps to art workshops and STEM programmes, providing children with opportunities to learn, socialise, and have fun in a safe and supervised environment – while we can continue to meet our deadlines.

Beyond the actual day to daytime planning, employers play a crucial role in these months in helping working parents manage the demands of the summer holidays. Flexible working arrangements, such as remote work, flexible hours, or compressed workweeks, can provide parents with the freedom to adjust their schedules to accommodate childcare needs and family activities. By empathetically fostering a supportive and understanding workplace culture, employers can help alleviate the stress and pressure that many working parents feel during this time.

Mimi Nicklin

Technology is also a superbly valuable ally for working parents and it’s worth revisiting some of the digital tools established in recent years to fill the hours at home. The plethora of online resources, such as virtual tutoring sessions, educational apps, and streaming services, offer a wealth of engaging content to keep children entertained and learning while their parents work. Screen time isn’t always a bad thing. Meanwhile, productivity and communication tools enable us parents to stay connected with our colleagues and manage the workload more efficiently, even if we are away from the office.

In the midst of the summer holiday juggling act, it's essential that we prioritise self-care and maintain our expectations for work-life balance. It’s not going to be easy and coming to terms with this early on is really helpful. This can include setting boundaries between work and family time, taking breaks to recharge, and also finding time in each day to reflect on the reality and how we can course correct our stress levels if necessary. By nurturing our own self-empathy and well-being, we parents can better support our children and create a positive and enjoyable atmosphere at home.

As the summer holidays unfold, working parents can also take comfort in the knowledge that they are not alone in their quest for balance. By sharing experiences, tips, and advice with fellow parents, we can build a supportive community that understands and empathises with the challenges we face.

I learnt a long time ago to never shy away from asking for help – and so often you find that the person you asked is equally thrilled to step in and share the load. This sense of parental camaraderie can be a powerful source of encouragement and inspiration, helping all of us parents approach the summer holiday season with confidence and optimism.

Let’s not undermine the reality, the summer holidays present a stressful six-to-eight-week challenge for working parents, but with the right support systems, a little careful planning, and a commitment to empathy and self-care, we can successfully strike the perfect balance between work and family life.

Mimi Nicklin is the Founder and Chief Executive of global ad agency Freedm, host of the MimiYouYou podcast, and best-selling author of Softening the Edge. For more from Mimi, see www.empathyeverywhere.co or @miminicklin on Instagram.