How to communicate with a person living with Dementia

Jaci Porter of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists advises

Dementia is an umbrella term for many different types of dementia and therefore, everyone, along with their families and carers, will have a different experience.

However, difficulties with communication are reported as an issue in many different types of dementia and at both the early and later stages of the disease. It is described by many families as one of the most difficult symptoms to navigate.

I would like to give you my top ten tips for communicating with someone living with dementia.

1. Provide one piece of information at a time

If your loved one is struggling to understand what is being said, make sure your language is simple and give one piece of information at a time. This makes it easier for them to both remember and process what is said.

2. Write it down

Due to problems with both memory and language, it can be difficult for someone to understand things that are said out loud to them. Imagine building a piece of flat pack furniture that you are unfamiliar with, only using instructions that someone says aloud to you – once!

It’s much easier when the instructions are written down and even better if there’s a picture too. So, write the word and use a picture or photograph to help explain. This can also help as a memory strategy for those in the early stages of dementia. Using a calendar, diary or a small white board as a memory aide can help maintain their independence.

3. Give them extra time

It can take someone with language difficulties longer to process language. Don’t be afraid of silence during your conversations. They may feel unnatural to you, but for someone living with dementia, they are working hard to understand what you have said to them. By continuing to talk it will be more difficult for them to make sense of the information.

4. Use their name first

Get their attention by using their name. Make sure they know you are talking to them before you start. This makes sure they don’t miss any of the conversation as only hearing parts of the conversation will make it more difficult for them to follow.

5. Allow “mistakes”

As dementia progresses, sometimes the conversation can be difficult to follow. Perhaps they use the wrong name for something or maybe can’t remember the name of someone or something at all. If you understand what they mean, let it slide and let them enjoy the conversation.

6. Don’t put them under pressure

Don’t ask questions you already know the answer to, just to see if they can tell you. When chatting or completing an activity it can be helpful not to put the person living with dementia under pressure to respond or complete an activity. The aim should be to keep them involved.

7. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it

Just like any other skill, if you don’t practice it, you’ll lose it. Even if the conversation doesn’t flow like it used to, the person with dementia may be unaware but enjoying the social aspect of the conversation anyway. Encourage language-based activities that are suitable for the person at that time.

8. Watch for clues

Watch out for pointing, gestures, behaviours and patterns. Think about their job or interests and if what the person is saying could be related to those and help explain what they are trying to communicate. As dementia progresses, and speech becomes unreliable, behaviours can tell us so much!

9. Reduce distractions

Make sure the TV or radio are turned off before you start to chat, and the environment is as quiet as possible. Background noise can be distracting and is more difficult for someone living with dementia to tune out.

10. Choose a topic that’s interesting for them

Think of things that they know about and are interested in. This will help encourage them to chat and promote positive feelings of wellbeing for the person living with dementia.

These are general communication tips, if you or someone you love and care for is struggling with their communication, please reach out to your local Speech and Language Therapy Team for more individualised advice and strategies.

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists are the professional body for SLTs in the UK. You can access SLT recourses on dementia via the RCSLT website by visiting www.rcslt.org