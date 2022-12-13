How uploading children’s lives online became a moral and ethical minefield

Children raised in the age of social media now have every moment of their lives documented and preserved on their parents’ feeds, writes Ceri Radford. Should we be worried?

Meet Jack. He’s just appeared in his nursery nativity play, in an adorably fleecy sheep costume with black face paint on his button nose. Not so long ago, you saw him grinning as widely as his Halloween pumpkin. In the summer, he was shrieking in the sea. A year ago, he was smearing cake on his face. You’ve even seen his ultrasound when he was the size of a peanut.