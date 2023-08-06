‘I had to tell my three boys their daddy was dead’: Co Down woman’s heartbreaking story

Jill Paxton’s husband had just gone out for a lockdown walk before dinner. When he didn’t return, she came upon police lights at the end of her road

On the morning of March 10, 2021, mum-of-three Jill Paxton woke up knowing that it was the day she was going to end her children’s perfect childhood. Switching off the TV cartoons, she gathered her young sons together in the living room to break the news to them that their daddy was dead.

Chrissie Russell Today at 23:00