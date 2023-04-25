If a parent has a negative body image, could this impact on their child? A psychologist shares her thoughts...

We put this question to Belfast-based chartered clinical psychologist Dr Chrissie Maguire, who shares her thoughts

Dr Chrissie Maguire says children are paying attention to how parents talk about their bodies — © Getty Images

Dr Chrissie Maguire has 15 years’ experience working as a clinical psychologist in child and adolescent mental health services within the NHS and has worked exclusively in the private sector since 2021, when she set up her own business.

“I specialise in mental health with children and adolescents but also work with adults,” explains Dr Maguire, whose practice is in Belfast.

“I provide therapeutic intervention and also offer a parent consultation service.”

In regard to the potential impact on children of a parent having a negative body image, the psychologist says there are a few considerations to take into account.

“Anything that impacts on us as parents has the possibility of impacting our children. But that is not to say that these impacts are all negative, some may be positive,” she says.

“I think it depends on the degree of awareness a parent has regarding their own issues and the way they are managing these difficulties.

“That said, a child growing up in an environment that heavily emphasises the importance of appearance and body image, and perhaps sees a parent engaging in weight-control behaviours, may be negatively impacted.”

Dr Maguire points out that,from a young age, children pay close attention to how adults behave and talk about bodies and food.

“Research suggests that both mothers and fathers play a role in children’s attitudes to body shapes and sizes and that this is evident in children as young as three years old,” she says.

“In addition, parental body dissatisfaction has been linked with the risk of body dissatisfaction and eating disorders in young people.

“It is worth noting there are some gender differences, with girls and women more likely to experience negative body image and disordered eating.

“However, boys and men are not immune from such societal pressures.”

Dr Maguire says there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to a parent who is struggling with their self-image broaching the topic with their child or teenager.

“The nature of the parent’s difficulties, the degree of impact they have on the parent’s and family life, along with the age and stage of the child’s development, are all factors to be considered.

“That said, children and teenagers are often extremely sensitive to what is going on for their parents.

“When things are left unspoken, this can make it more difficult for a young person to process, understand and cope with the impact of such experiences.

“It is important that parents are supported with their own struggles as both they and their children can benefit from this.”

Dr Chrissie Maguire

Dr Maguire goes on to say that paying attention to appearance in childhood, either in the form of compliments or criticism, can contribute to problematic beliefs and insecurities forming.

“Parents sometimes comment on what children are eating, wearing or how they look, often in a well-meaning way, and that can increase the preoccupation with looks and weight,” she explains.

“When children learn that their social worth is contingent upon their physical appearance, this is very damaging. Historically, this has been more significant for girls and women.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society that is obsessed with aesthetics, but parents can strongly influence and provide a counterbalance to this.

“Shifting the focus from how we look to what we can do with our bodies is important: helping kids to think critically about what they watch and read; engaging them in conversations, for example, about how representative the characters are of real-life people; and being curious with them about the images and use of filters they see online; also, challenging cultural ideology regarding beauty and the ‘perfect body’.”

Dr Maguire says this type of counterbalancing can boost children’s resilience once other societal and cultural influences increase in their lives.

“It is so important that we focus on areas such as building a strong relationship with our children — this is arguably the best protective mechanism available to them — encouraging them to explore their interests and engage in things they care about and supporting them in developing an ability to talk about their emotions and problems,” she says.

She notes that body image is just one component of our overall self-image of how we think and feel about ourselves and therefore it is important to see body-image issues within a broader context.

“When we do not like or feel good about ourselves, then, naturally, we try to make ourselves feel better,” Dr Maguire says.

“Sometimes focusing on our body image and trying to control our weight and shape is an attempted solution to not feeling good enough.

“This means that trying to foster unconditional self-esteem — that which is not conditional upon our appearance or academic or sporting performance — in our children is key.

“In other words, valuing our children for who they are, not just what they do and achieve. Strength spotting is an example of this, whereby we notice and reflect back to our child a quality we observe in them, such as kindness, tenacity or courage.

“Giving children our time and attention, being interested in what is happening in their lives, validating and normalising mistakes, struggle and imperfection is essential.

“Learning to treat ourselves with greater self-compassion is a powerful antidote to self-criticism and shame, both of which play a part in body-image distress and indeed many other forms of human distress.

“All of this, alongside the counterbalancing approach discussed earlier, can help build resilience in children and young people.”

For young people experiencing distress and dissatisfaction about their body image, Dr Maguire says it’s important that parents are available to listen.

“Remember that body-image concerns are often just a symptom of the underlying problem. Be curious about the bigger picture, such as how your child is experiencing family life, friendships and school, as well as their internal world of thoughts and feelings about themselves,” she advises.

“As parents, our starting point might be to reflect on our experiences, attitudes, beliefs and behaviours regarding body image.

“We need some clarity about our own position before we can position ourselves helpfully with regards to our children. Hopefully this article provides some food for thought.”

