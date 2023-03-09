Ignite that spark and develop children’s core skills with STEM kid’s book

To mark British Science Week, publisher QuestFriendz share fun and practical activities that parents can do with their kids

Supporting children to develop STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) skills, including critical thinking and computational skills has never been more important. As technology continues to evolve and changes the work landscape, it’s so important that children are provided with opportunities to develop core skills in these key areas.

Not only do STEM skills equip children with a transferrable skillset, but they also help them to develop a love of learning and a sense of curiosity, promoting self-esteem as children learn how to problem-solve and view failure as part of the learning process.

The following activities can be used to help inspire children to love STEM learning, whilst also providing a memorable experiences that ignite their curiosity.

1.Treasure hunt challenge

What you need: Paper, pencil, some ‘treasure’

Activity: One person hides the ‘treasure’ somewhere in the house or outdoors in the garden. They must then write a set of clear and precise instructions for the finder to follow in order to find the hidden treasure, e.g. Take five steps forward, turn left, take six lunges straight ahead, lift up the pillow to discover the treasure.

Younger children can dictate these to an adult who can scribe them. The finder must then follow the instructions exactly. If they do not find the treasure, then the hider can debug the instructions and try again until the treasure is successfully found. Once the treasure has been found, swap roles and repeat the activity.

2. Paper plane instructions

What you need: Square paper or A4 paper

Activity: Sit back-to-back with your child so that neither person can see what the other doing. Child to give the parent step-by-step instructions explaining how to make a paper aeroplane, whilst making one themselves at the same time. If children don’t know how to make a paper aeroplane, parents can do a demonstration first.

The instructions given by the child will need to be very specific and parents must follow them exactly, even if they are wrong. At the end, compare your creations. If something is incorrect, allow children to try to figure out what went wrong and how to correct it in future.

Variations of this activity can include making a paper hat, paper boat, simple origami creations, or even allowing children to come up with their own invention and then giving step-by-step instructions.

3.Create your own board game

What you need: A pencil, paper, a range of recycled or junk materials e.g. cardboard, plastic bottles, containers, foil, scrap paper.

Activity: Create a board game using the recycled materials available. Write an instructions manual for how to play the game. The manual should include step-by-step instructions for how to play the game. Younger children may dictate these to parents who can scribe the instructions.

Older children can make the game more challenging by adding variables or conditions to the game. For example, they can explain and define what causes things to happen in the game, or what happens if two things happen simultaneously e.g. players roll a five and pick up a particular card.

Once the instruction manual has been completed and the board game is ready, have fun playing the game. Children can note down any situations that occur during the gameplay that they hadn’t accounted for and add these to the instruction manual.

4.Follow the leader

What You Need: Nothing

Activity: Choose a person to be the leader and another to be the follower. The leader begins by giving an instruction, using the structure of if/then statements. For example: “If I jump up, then you jump up.” Repeat this with a few different actions.

To create more challenge, the leader can then make the outcomes different from the condition. For example: “If I touch my nose, then you clap twice.”

Partners can practice these a few times and then the leader can perform them at random and see whether the follower can keep up, without making a mistake. Partners can switch roles at the end.

For more problem solving tasks for curious creator aged between four and eight, see SuperQuesters The Case of the Missing Memory (QuestFriendz, £7.99) by Dr Thomas Bernard and Lisa Moss. It goes on sale March 16. For more on QuestFriendz, SuperQuesters, and to view a range of ‘stem-stational’ downloadable resources, visit www.questfriendz.com