In pictures: Northern Ireland’s first 2023 babies born early on New Year’s Day

Baby Rhea is proudly shown off by parents Caitlin Hoggins and Jordan Taylor at the RVH in Belfast

Some people drifted quietly into the New Year, some leapt into 2023 determined to make a splash, and some were born into the world.

Wasting little time in making her appearance in 2023 was Lillie Rea Beggs, born at Antrim Area Hospital 54 minutes into the new year. Proud parents Simon and Emma from Larne started the year in perfect fashion, with their new baby girl weighing in at 7lb 110z.

Antrim also saw in 2023’s second baby with another little girl, Isla. Mum Sonya McMahon from Glengormley gave birth to her 7lb 12oz daughter at 3.23am.

The first new baby boy at Antrim kept staff on their toes, arriving at 4.38am. Silas Sampson, born to mum Catarina Santos from Cookstown, weighed 7lb 02oz.

In Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital there was more of a waiting game, but once baby boy Zayd arrived, three more new arrivals quickly followed. Mum Aishat Olaleye welcomed her new born at 3.46am, weighing 8lbs.

Exactly an hour later another baby boy, yet to be named, was delivered by mum Jade Burns, weighing 8lb 13.5oz.

The rush continued with another boy at 5.20am. Theo was welcomed to the world by mum Shannon Skillen at 7lbs 9oz. And to round off a hectic few hours, Caitlin Hoggins and Jordan Taylor got to meet their daughter, Rhea, at 8.03am weighing 7lb 2.50z for the perfect start to 2023.

Elsewhere, there were sharp intakes of breath around the coastline as a series of New Year swims took place.

Those lining the harbour side at Carnlough in Co Antrim kept a safe distance, content to marvel at the courage of the dippers throwing themselves at the mercy of the cold, as they do every year, with the aim of raising money to help those with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Hundreds more lined the beach at Crawfordsburn in their ‘big coats’ as gallant swimmers jumped in for the traditional Cancer Focus NI Dare to Dip.

BBC NI correspondent Emma Vardy wasted little time in keeping any new year’s resolutions. “Defied the desire to stay in bed and made it to New Year’s Day @StormontParkrun. Off to gloat at mere mortals still sleeping off the festivities.”

But screenwriter Declan Lawn wasn’t quite so ambitious, tweeting. “Here are the 10 lessons I have learned that will help you absolutely crush your goals in 2023. Haha just kidding. Haven’t got a clue. I’m eating loads of sausage rolls here in my pyjamas. Happy New Year though.”

For former UTV political editor Ken Reid it was bacon and eggs in hospital to see out the old year. “Happy New Year from the RVH,” he wrote. “We’ll get through this together. Back next year.”

