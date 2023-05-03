‘It can fuel a young person’s enthusiasm for reading’: Belfast author on how children benefit from creative writing

Writing stories is fun. As the author, you’re free to write about your hobbies or interests or maybe write the kind of books you like to snuggle up with at night: scary stories, funny stories, fantasy stories, the list goes on… And there are a lot of benefits to parents encouraging children to put pen to paper.

Aside from the more obvious ones like improving your child’s spelling and grammar, story writing can build imagination and creativity, which in turn can develop empathy as they are identifying with the characters they’re creating. More importantly, it can fuel a young person’s enthusiasm for reading and hook them into the book bug early, so they become life-long readers.

Other benefits include boosting self-confidence and sense of achievement, even problem-solving skills as they work out a difficult story arc or plot twist. And sitting in a quiet spot with a pen and notebook can help concentration, memory, and listening skills — I always read my stories aloud after I’ve done the first draft as it’s a lot easier to spot mistakes.

Lastly, writing can feed into other activities your child loves: they could make their stories into a book, add in illustrations or design a front cover. I remember as long ago as P5 doing just this with the many tales I wrote about my favourite wee panda stuffy.

Starting with a blank page can be a bit daunting so instead when I’m doing my school workshops, I get pupils to fold the page in half. Then, in the top half I ask them to draw the face of their main character. Underneath, we do some writing in the form of a list. First, we give our character a name then some hobbies, dislikes, favourite TV show etc.

Next, we move on to setting, and think up an exciting place or world to put our character, taking into consideration time-zone too. Is the story set in the past, present or future? This all ties in with setting.

Finally, we think about plot, based around giving the character a big problem to solve. Half an hour later, we have a brilliant story plan and are ready to have a go writing the beginning of our story, starting with the main character and the problem. I’m always blown away by the character drawings and story plans the children come up with. And the same exercise can be used for the other characters in the story, too.

Ivy Newt and the Storm Witch by Derek Keilty illustrated by Magda Brol (Scallywag Press, £7.99)

When I was starting out writing for publication, I did a lot of fairy tale twists and genre merging as this can be a fun way of coming up with original plot ideas. Sometimes an idea can form from a character or from a setting, which is how my latest book started. I sketched a bat-shaped island called Miracula and began filling it with spooky forests, rivers and castles and scribbling things like Sand Witches, Book Wizards and Grot Witches, then I began to write about a young Sand Witch who lived in one of the castles with her royal parents and, hey presto, Ivy Newt was born.

Story writing in schools, I think, has been slipping down the pecking order. I’ve been to a lot of schools where I hear teachers say they didn’t get to do as much creative writing as they’d have liked because they were busy with this and that. So maybe as parents if we can get kids and teens writing their own stories at home, then it will have huge benefits not just educationally but on their personal well-being too. Happy writing.

Ivy Newt and the Storm Witch by Derek Keilty illustrated by Magda Brol (Scallywag Press, £7.99) is out now. Ivy Newt and the Time Thief will be released in September 2023.