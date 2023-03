‘It makes absolute sense to allow them to sleep in until midday when they can’ — the case for letting teenagers lie in

Puberty and hormones play havoc with teens’ sleeping patterns, so they require more sleep than most to help regulate their physical and mental health

Child development expert Ollwyn Moran pictured with her sons Matthew (17) and Alex (15) at home in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Arlene Harris Wed 24 Aug 2022 at 11:57