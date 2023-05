‘It’s cheaper than renting at home’: Meet the Irish families backpacking around the world with their kids

Mauritius, Bali, Australia, America — they are all bucket list travel destinations, but what about with a baby in tow? These adventurous parents tell us how they did it

Sara Banks with her husband Mark Duckenfield and their four sons

Kirsty Blake Knox Wed 4 Jan 2023 at 12:54