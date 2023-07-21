Kids having a blast as Space Agency UK’s giant rocket tour touches down in Belfast

Three-year-old Thomas Darragh pictured with Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy at The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour at Writers Square in Belfast. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Sean Greer from W5 at The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour in Belfast.

Thorsten and Cassia Kahlert take a selfie at the 72ft replica rocket at Writers Square which is part of The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour in Belfast

Space Agency UK landed their giant rocket replica in Belfast’s city centre to mark its ‘Space for Everyone’ tour and there were plenty of youngsters dreaming of blasting off into the galaxy after their visit.

The 72ft replica of the LauncherOne rocket arrived in Writer’s Square on Thursday morning and has already welcomed quite a few curious young minds..

Visitors have the chance to see the rocket model up close and learn about the important role of space in our everyday lives.

Space Agency UK hope the tour will encourage more people to take an interest in a career within the space industry.

Little Thomas Darragh (3) thought the exhibition was out of this world.

“Thomas absolutely loves everything about space so when we heard there was a rocket coming to Belfast we had to come down and see it,” mum Julie said.

“It’s amazing. Obviously we are off for the summer holidays at the minute so we are just trying to find things to do everyday and this was quite close to us so it’s brilliant we were able to just pop down the road and see it,” Julie said.

Julie and Thomas Darragh

Molly (8) and Conor (10) McCullen visited the exhibit on Thursday with their dad, Ciaran.

“We were just passing and the kids saw the rocket and the kids sort of screamed ‘What’s that?’ so we had to get out and see what was happening,” Ciaran said.

Both of the children enjoyed building and launching model rockets, while Conor said he particularly enjoyed the VR games.

Read more How to develop the 10 key life skills a child requires to thrive

Ciaran was glad to see his children had the opportunity to enjoy the exhibits during their summer holidays.

“It’s great to have activities like this here,” he said. “All the staff here are brilliant. The engagement officers are really good at getting the kids involved in everything, they have made it creative and fun for them, so it’s excellent.”

Molly and Conor McCullen with their dad, Ciaran

Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy, also dropped by to see the rocket yesterday. He said there is a wide range of careers in the space industry available in Northern Ireland.

“I think we are appropriately located in Writer’s Square, which is right on the fringe of our innovation district,” he said.

“We know that innovation in tech is one of those areas that the city of Belfast is vastly growing in so there are plenty of options within the innovation sector.

“This is just another opportunity where we can get people to show there are many different pathways that they can go into.”

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Sean Greer from W5 at The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour in Belfast.

Mr Murphy welcomed the exhibit to Belfast and said he hopes young people in Northern Ireland will come down to Writer’s Square to see it.

“I’d encourage people, particularly young people, to come to Writer’s Square and see what Space Agency UK are offering over the weekend,” he added.

Mr Murphy hopes young people will learn about the opportunities within the space industry through the exhibit.

“What this is about is trying to encourage younger people to think about a pathway and a job opportunity within the space industry,” he said. “It is one of the fastest growing industries we have across these islands, employing over 49,000 people.”

Three-year-old Thomas Darragh pictured with Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy at The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour at Writers Square in Belfast. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

The Lord Mayor added that young people should keep an open mind when it comes to careers in the space industry.

“What we are trying to do is show people that the space industry covers many different skill sets,” he said. “It isn’t just rocket scientist and astrophysicists, it’s everything from lawyers. project planners and communicators.

“It’s just giving people an opportunity to see if any of those pathways are of interest to them.”

Sinead Ferguson (20), from Northampton, works with Space Agency UK and hopes she can educate young people on the wide variety of careers available within the space industry during the Belfast visit.

“When people think of space they think of astronauts or engineering, which is extremely important, but what a lot of people don’t realise is you don’t have to be mathematically inclined to work for space,” she said.

“For example, we have space journalists, psychologists and so many things that you wouldn’t think about and I didn’t know before this job.”

Sinead Ferguson

The Space Agency UK exhibit will be in Writer’s Square until Monday. It is free to enter and there is no need to pre-book