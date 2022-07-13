Local charity Angel Eyes NI: ‘Receiving a diagnosis of an eye condition is lifelong and it can be very traumatic’

Matthew got his first pair of glasses at just nine months old

Angel Eyes NI is a parent-led charity. “We have walked similar paths and we believe that information is invaluable in having access to choices and making informed decisions,” says parent support coordinator Kerrie Cartmill.

Angel Eyes NI supports children with a vision impairment and their families, across Northern Ireland, from the point of diagnosis.

At its heart is the vision that every blind and partially sighted child and young person will have equal access to everything they need to realise their full potential.

Kerrie (36), who is originally from Rostrevor, lives in Bessbrook with her husband Stuart (37), son Matthew (8) and daughter Emily (5).

Kerrie and Matthew Cartmill

Kerrie trained as a primary school teacher and taught in local schools for seven years or so, before her son was born.

Matthew was given a postnatal diagnosis in the weeks after his birth, which had life-altering implications for the newborn and his parents.

“After Matthew was born, we knew he would need a lot of additional care,” Kerrie explains.

“At three weeks old, Matthew was diagnosed with Patau syndrome, often a life-limiting condition, with an average life expectancy of one year.

“During a six-week neonatal stay following his birth we received the diagnosis.

“Matthew has numerous secondary conditions including congenital glaucoma, which results in him having significantly reduced vision, and he’s certified as visually impaired.

“In addition to being partially sighted, Matthew also has global development delay and breathing difficulties, requiring the use of a CPAP [continuous positive airway pressure] machine overnight. In Matthew’s first three years of life, he had nine surgeries and 27 hospital admissions and was on numerous daily medications and eye drops that had to be administered several times a day.

“I gave up my job as a primary school teacher and took a career break for five years to stay at home with Matthew and give him as much time and energy as possible, to give him the best start in life,” says Kerrie.

“Life, especially in the first three years, was very challenging and often distressing. There was so much uncertainty and so much worry.

“We were in a very clinical setting most of the time, in surgeries, at hospital appointments and at speech and physiotherapy sessions. It was very difficult to get a normal routine of eating and sleeping and playing, which most babies and toddlers would be working towards.”

It was during this period of tumult that Kerrie came across Angel Eyes NI.

“My family and I first heard of Angel Eyes NI when I found their website online, when I was quite frantically searching for support and information following Matthew’s diagnosis of visual impairment,” Kerrie says.

“We joined Angel Eyes NI as a family when Matthew was nine months old. We were very relieved to be offered support, both emotionally and practically, with tips about how to support Matthew at home and his early development.

“We began to regularly attend monthly family events. It was comforting to see other families going through similar challenges and it was reassuring to see some of the slightly older children managing so well in the family events — crawling and walking around the room, engaging with everyone, and playing with the toys and resources.

“This gave us hope that Matthew would also develop some strategies to move about and communicate and play, which, of course, he did.”

Matthew with his little sister, Emily

Following the upheaval of the first three years, slowly but surely, things began to improve for the Cartmills and by the time Matthew turned four he was well enough to start school.

“Once Matthew started at Rathore Special School in Newry, I began to think about returning to the world of work outside of the home,” Kerrie says.

“Matthew started school in September 2018 and the post of Angel Eyes NI parent support coordinator came up in October 2018. I felt very strongly that the job was meant for me, that I could combine my knowledge and experience of a primary school teacher with my experience of parenting Matthew and also my continued study in counselling.

“I felt that I could support parents through both the emotional roller-coaster and also provide practical advice on supporting their child with a visual impairment. I was successful and started the post in November 2018.”

Kerrie is effusive in her praise of the charity’s work and the wider team involved.

“Angel Eyes NI started in 2007 due to the lack of services available in Northern Ireland specific to children with a visual impairment,” Kerrie says.

“Our founder and CEO, Sara McCracken, who herself has two children with a visual impairment, started Angel Eyes NI alongside a group of local parents and we have grown since.

“A core service of Angel Eyes NI is education support. Most children with a visual impairment will require support or adjustments to access the full curriculum. Our education team, led by Karen Wilson, are a wealth of information and they support over 300 families annually.

“The core values of Angel Eyes NI are: knowledge, to empower families with information and skills to raise aspirations and make informed choices for their child; inclusion, whereby we work to identify and remove barriers; empathy, by which we have lived experience in our team which is at the heart of all the support we deliver to families and their child; and creating change, in that we are passionate about creating innovate solutions and, where appropriate, collaborating to overcome barriers to make a positive impact on the lives of blind and partially sighted children.”

Angel Eyes NI’s services are all-encompassing and varied: the organisation hosts monthly clubs for families, including online information workshops which helps the whole family come to terms with the diagnosis; demystifies the rose of professionals; links families together for peer support; organises newly diagnosed family meet-ups and in-person events where children can acquire new skills and have fun, and a lot more besides.

Upcoming events include the EqualEyes Residential on July 25-27 at Lorne Estate, Holywood, for teenagers aged between 13-18 who have sight loss only.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in action-packed activities including abseiling, ziplining, bushcraft and gorge walking.

Kerrie is delivering an online talk to prepare parents for the start of a school year on August 24. The Settling In: Creche, Nursery and School session can be accessed via Zoom (for more information see the charity’s website).

Matthew aged three with dad Stuart

The parent support coordinator says no two days are the same in her job and she thrives on the diversity of her role.

“Every week is different because every family we support is different. We support each family at each pressure point, whether it is dealing with the diagnosis, breaking down medical jargon and helping explain what the diagnosis means and how it may affect their child and their family as a whole.

“We support them right through each transition, from building independence and life skills for starting school, joining a community youth club, learning to cook, through to signposting to financial assistance.

“We sit on many forums and committees to continue to speak out for the rights of children in Northern Ireland with a visual impairment and continue to demand appropriate services and support.

“I encourage all families across Northern Ireland with a child with a visual impairment to reach out and take any support and services that might be able to them. As well as Angel Eyes NI, there’s the RNIB, Guide Dogs UK, Sense NI and the Mae Murray Foundation and we are all here to support your family.

“Receiving a diagnosis of an eye condition is lifelong.

“It can be very traumatic and is often surrounded by a lot of uncertainty — please reach out for support and help.

“Angel Eyes NI is a parent-led charity. We have walked similar paths and we believe that information is invaluable in having access to choices and making informed decisions.”

For more information, visit

angeleyesni.org or see @angeleyesni on Facebook or Instagram. To make a donation, visit localgiving.org/charity/angeleyesni