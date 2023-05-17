Local parents share their money-saving strategies

Local parents share their top tips for saving money while raising a family during the cost of living crisis

As professional declutterers we not only encourage our clients to clear out but to generate funds from the items they’re getting rid of, be it furniture, clothes, jewellery, toys, tools or whatever.

From our own experience of selling pre-loved items online we’ve found the saying ‘money for old rope’ to be true.

People will buy almost anything you have to sell. We use a range of selling platforms according to what we’re selling, including Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree, eBay, Vinted, Depop and Vestiaire Collective for high-end clothing.

You could be sitting on a small fortune — a study by the British Heart Foundation has shown that the average person in the UK clings on to £514 worth of unused goods, that simply lie dormant, gathering dust. Now may be just the time to have a good clear out and turn your clutter into much needed cash.

Clothes swaps are on the rise, and this could be an ideal way to declutter and at the same time update your wardrobe or that of the kids.

Swaps work on the basis that you bring your own pre-loved items of clothing that are still in good condition, and you exchange them for clothes you will love and wear.

Claire Savage and Lisa Skinner

If you would prefer to sell your clothes, or other items, you might consider doing a car boot sale or taking a stall at one of the many bazaars popping up around Belfast in quirky venues like Banana Block, Common Market, or the Sunflower Bar. Stores such as The Wardrobe on the Newtownards Road and Déjà Vu on the Lisburn Road will sell on designer pieces for you, but they will take a commission from the sale and they will only accept in-season items.

Another way of saving money is to earn rewards via recycling schemes, businesses are under pressure to work towards a more sustainable future and as a result many are now offering perks for customers who recycle their products with them. Clothing companies that do this include H&M, where you will receive a £5 voucher off a £20 spend upon depositing pre-loved clothes into one of their recycling boxes in store.

When you recycle clothing at M&S you can swipe your Sparks card which will then be loaded with a free bag of Percy Pigs.

All Levi’s stores and outlets have a recycling box where you can drop off any unwanted denim from any brand and in exchange you can benefit from 20% off a single item purchased in their store.

For shoes, Schuh offer rewards for unwanted shoes via their Sell your Soles (for adults) and Too Big for your Boots (for children) schemes. If you bring your old, worn shoes — any brand — to a Schuh store they will give you a £5 off voucher for each pair donated which can be used to buy a brand new pair in-store or online worth £25 or more.

When it comes to toiletries, Kiehl’s, L’Occitane, Lush, Boots and The Body Shop will all reward you with discounts for recycling your empty beauty and skin care products with them.

It’s well worth recycling through one of these schemes to save on future purchases.

Claire Savage is mum to two girls and Lisa Skinner has three daughters and a son. As busy working parents, the friends recognised in their own houses that a cluttered space can often be stressful space. They founded Order In the House to help clients create clear, functional, and stylish areas within their homes and workspaces. See @orderinthehouseni on Instagram or visit www.orderinthehouseni.com

121 Dietitian founder Gillian Killiner

Every time I go shopping the price of food has risen again. It is scary, and as a dietitian and a parent I am acutely aware of how this is impacting on all our shopping habits and our family’s longer-term health.

During this cost-of-living crisis, we are all seeking ways to provide nutritious meals without breaking the bank. One effective option is meal prepping. Spending a few hours each week planning and preparing meals in advance can save money while ensuring your children’s nutritional needs are met.

Meal prepping allows you to take advantage of cost-effective ingredients and make the most of your budget. By planning meals in advance, you can avoid impulsive, expensive and unhealthy takeout options. Instead, rely on homemade, nutritious meals.

To help navigate costs, here are five practical tips for prepping inexpensive and nutritious meals:

Meal planning: Create a menu for the week ahead, consider your family’s preferences and dietary needs. This helps avoid last-minute, costly food decisions.

Buying in bulk: Purchase items in larger sizes or multi-offers such as rice, pasta, canned beans, pulses, and tinned tomatoes. Buying in larger quantities reduces the overall cost per unit and saves money in the long run. The freezer vegetables can also be helpful for lower cost options for the volume and last longer than fresh.

Gillian Killiner

Utilising seasonal produce: Plan meals around fruit and vegetables that are in season as they are often priced lower than out-of-season options. Knobbly or odd-shaped veg can be cheaper and a great option with no change in nutritional benefit. Growing veggies in a small garden or window box can further reduce expenses.

Cooking in batches: Preparing meals in large batches and freezing individual portions for later use is really handy, saving time and money and arguing.

Leftovers: Leftovers are fab and can be turned into tasty sandwiches or added to stir-fries, reducing food waste and maximizing ingredients’ value.

Making simple changes can go a little way to keep costs down while providing nutritious meals.​

Gillian Killiner is mum to Laura, Sophie and Max, and founder of 121 Dietitian, a diet and nutrition service that provides tailored nutritional advice and services. If you need further advice or assistance, the team are experts in providing dietary advice, meal planning and family guidance on how to maximise diet and health on any budget. For details see, www.121dietitian.com