Meet the Portadown woman who’s helping bereaved families through pre-teen child loss

Co Armagh woman Louise Taylor, founder of Little Forget Me Nots Trust, talks to Catriona Doherty about tragically losing her baby Ruben and the journey to forming a charity that offers help to bereaved families

Louise has developed an online following that understood how using their hands helped their minds and hearts to process grief

The Little Forget Me Nots Trust (LFMNT) aims to support bereaved parents after pre-teen child loss. It was founded by Louise Taylor during a time when she was struggling to find the right help following her own loss.

Louise, who is from Derrytrasna and lives in Portadown, tragically lost her baby, Ruben, in the middle of her pregnancy in 2015. At the time, Louise turned to alternative ways to keep her mind focused and help her deal with her grief.

She says: “I work in development, specifically a couple of fields. I specialise in the arts and crafts industry in Northern Ireland, I work in community development, and I am also working in developing a funeral service.

“My dad is a funeral director and I can see so much potential in developing that within Northern Ireland, so I wear three hats.

“Ruben was my first son, but he was a second child. Me and my husband got married on my daughter’s first birthday and everything was amazing. Ruben was a honeymoon baby and we lost him halfway through our pregnancy.

“It was a complete shock. It was just natural circumstances that he did pass away and it completely floored me.

“I had Chloe, my eldest daughter, to pick me up in the morning, but a lot of other families don’t have another child.

“She was my saving grace, but you can’t say it happens in your first pregnancy, second, third, fourth or whatever, it just happens when you least expect it and that blow is completely… you’ve no words to describe that moment in time when you think everything is going tickety-boo, it can just flip in an instant.”

Louise Taylor hosts workshops for bereaved parents

Following the loss of Ruben, some suggested to Louise that she attend counselling, which she tried.

“It wasn’t for me, it was like that was the only time in that week that I was able to talk about it in the months after I had lost Ruben,” she says.

“It was really annoying because I was like, right Wednesday at 7pm, that’s the only time that I can talk about this.

“This isn’t actually normal. So, I took this into the office and said, ‘Why is this a thing? I want to talk about this in my daily life because it’s impacting me and my work’. Because it’s an amazing workplace, they had said, ‘What can what we do here?’

“I said, for me to focus in trying to move something into me being able to talk about it and then talk to others about it, let’s hold a class for bereaved mummies.

“I was only comfortable at that time speaking to other mummies about it because I felt connection.

“So, I held a sewing class for bereaved parents to learn how to sew. That was really well attended.

“It was very sad, because obviously we were sewing and crying, but I see such a connection to having your grief but getting on with it while doing something practical.

“This was targeted at bereaved mums and they were getting a lot more out of this than learning how to sew. It was their chance to sit and talk about what their world was like.”

The sewing class gave Louise food for thought and she began to wonder how she could turn the concept into something bigger.

“I was saying to myself, ‘How can I turn this into something to help me more and help my head more?” Louise says.

“Anyway, long story short, the sewing wasn’t for me.

“But I also did textiles, so I went and bought an embroidery machine, and I ended up with an embroidery machine trying to help my head.”

Louise began documenting her work and creations on Instagram.

As her following grew, she realised that she could turn her talent and interests into a business, and she launched Little Forget Me Nots (LFMN) in 2018.

The company delivers workshops and supplies personalised embroidered handkerchiefs, sweaters, personalised prints and more.

By following her interests, Louise developed an online following that understood how using their hands helped their minds and hearts to process grief.

With a continued desire to help bereaved parents, she came up the idea of founding a charity, which came to fruition in 2020 when she set up the LFMN Trust.

“I worked with my dad and his funeral director company, and we had a family in that had lost their child very unexpectedly, and it was as if all of my questions were answered and my self-doubt was answered — that I needed to provide an extra layer of support in Northern Ireland,” Louise recalls.

“I said to myself, ‘Where can I signpost this family to?’ in the months ahead of this mummy and daddy getting back to work. This is such a trauma in their life. They are businesspeople, just average people that are getting up and getting out to work, and now this has pulled the rug from under them.

“I said to my mum and dad —who are a really big part in my life, ‘Can we do this? Are we able to do this?

“My mummy and daddy are positive people, they said, ‘Yes, let’s make this happen’. So, I got online and registered the charity.”

The LFMNT website signposts to various charities and support groups that can offer advice, information and support.

The trust hosts various events and initiatives to support bereaved parents after pre-teen child loss.

One upcoming event, a wreath making session, will take place on December 4 at a cost of £10 per person.

The location is currently being finalised and will be announced by the trust on Friday.

Earlier this year, LFMNT organised an abseil down the Europa Hotel and raised £800, which was used to help support 10 bereaved families.

Thanks to funding from the Comic Relief Fund and Future Screens NI, through the Art Work scheme run by the Department for Communities Covid Recovery Employment and Skills Initiative, Little Forget Me Nots took on its first two employees - much to Louise’s delight.

“At the minute, we are building on the support.

“It’s a very new support service and we are learning from the pilots that we have held over the past year,” she says.

“My hope is that we do become a big support service, a support hub for parents offering alternative ways to cope with their grief after their loss.

“I want to be a name in Northern Ireland that people do signpost others to.

“I hope that people will say, ‘Oh my goodness, your first port of call is the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, they’ll help you through this and help you figure things out’.”

For information on Little Forget Me Nots Trust, see littleforgetmenotstrust.com