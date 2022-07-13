Michael Conlan on summer kids’ workshop: ‘Boxing helps instil discipline and confidence, and improves wellbeing’

Children and teens have the chance to learn boxing skills from local champions at the first ever Conlan Boxing Workshop

The first in a series of Conlan Boxing Workshops takes place on August 25 at GymCo, Finaghy. Brothers Michael and Jamie will be joined by a host of Northern Ireland’s leading professionals such as Conlan Boxing’s Pádraig McCrory and Tyrone McKenna, to teach boys and girls aged between five and 15 some of the skills they use in the ring.