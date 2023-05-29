MLA gives birth to ‘gorgeous’ baby girl and it appears her name is a nod to politics

An Independent MLA has given birth to a baby girl – who’s also an ‘Indy’ herself.

East Londonderry MLA and former justice minister Claire Sugden shared the news on social media this evening (Monday).

💕It’s a Girl!💕



With much love, we introduce our daughter Indy Sugden Anderson.



We thank God for our beautiful blessing.



Grateful to Antrim Area Hospital Maternity for exceptional service and over and above care.



Mummy C & Daddy A 💕 pic.twitter.com/SIXC6WR7B6 — Claire Sugden (@ClaireSugden) May 29, 2023

Many of the unionist MLA’s colleagues at Stormont have reached out to offer their congratulations.

Alliance’s Stewart Dickson replied to the post saying “absolutely beautiful”.

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers offered some friendly advice.

"Congratulations Claire,” he wrote.

"My personal experience comment to all new parents is that after a month, or maybe sooner, we all fully appreciate the debt we owe our own parents!”

Ex-SDLP MLA and former infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon also sent well wishes to Ms Sugden.

“Many congratulations to you both Claire,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile Alliance representative Kellie Armstrong commented: “Congratulations Claire.

"Welcome to the world Indy.

"She’s gorgeous.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also sent a message of support.

“Aw huge congratulations Claire!” she wrote.

"Amazing news.

"Delighted for you both.”