Modern Morals: My in-laws really want our child to be baptised, but I don’t – should we do it to keep them happy?

They have helped us out a lot financially so my husband thinks we should do it

Question: I have a very good relationship with my in-laws. They’ve been in my life for almost five years and they’ve been a huge support to me and my partner. They helped pay for our wedding and they also gifted us a significant sum towards our mortgage deposit. I’m agnostic and they’re staunch Catholics so we agreed to have a church wedding, really just to appease them. Now I wish we hadn’t.