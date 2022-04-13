Most popular baby names: Jack and Grace secure top spots as other parents seek inspiration from TV and celebrities

Does your baby’s name feature on the most popular list?

A list of the most popular baby names have been published.

Jack and Grace were the most popular names given to babies whose births were registered in Northern Ireland in 2021 as the list of names bestowed on children this year was revealed.

Statistics were published on Monday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular names for 16 consecutive years.

Jack was last number 1 in 2014 after 12 consecutive years at the top, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular boys’ name since 2000.

In terms of boys’ names, Noah, which actually shared the top spot with James in 2018 before falling to 3rd place in 2019 and 2020, was a close second to the most popular name, Jack.

James, which held the top spot for 6 consecutive years between 2015 and 2020, followed in third position.

Leo joined the boys’ top 10 in 2021 for the first time since 2018. Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Seth, Conall and Sonny.

Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2021 were Americano, Apollo, Bently, Harlem, Jet, Napoleon and Sunny.

Emily remained the second most popular girls’ name in 2021, holding this spot for the last four consecutive years, and Fiadh was in 3rd place after entering the top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Abbie, Callie, and Mya.

Compared with boys, a greater number of girls’ names have held the top spot since the reporting of first names began in 1997.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2021 were Blessing, Bluebell, Destiny, Dove, Fleur, Journie, Life, Precious, Serenity.

Birth registrations in 2021 included 929 baby names that had not been used before.

Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

For example, Erin was the name given to 76 baby girls in 2021, therefore securing the 21st most popular spot. Perhaps some parents were inspired by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn in the popular Derry Girls series.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2021

Boys:

Jack – 193 Babies

Noah – 191 Babies

James – 173 Babies

Charlie – 155 Babies

Oliver – 131 Babies

Theo – 119 Babies

Leo – 117 Babies

Cillian – 116 Babies

Finn – 115 Babies

Harry – 114 Babies

Girls:

Grace – 182 Babies

Emily – 150 Babies

Fiadh – 149 Babies

Olivia – 148 Babies

Isla – 138 Babies

Sophie – 128 Babies

Aoife – 122 Babies

Ella – 111 Babies

Anna – 106 Babies

Sophia – 102 Babies