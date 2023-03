Moving back in with mum: Five women’s honest accounts of what happened when they lived with their mothers as adults

Actor Lena Dunham has just built a ‘forever home’ in her parents’ backyard. But is returning to the family nest a potential minefield even for the best relationships? We talk to five women who did just that

Moving back to your parents’ home can be challenging. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liadán Hynes Thu 5 Jan 2023 at 15:12