‘Mums can have top sporting careers’ – Marissa Callaghan’s Mother’s Day message as NI captain bids to inspire next generation

NI football ace has message for future female stars ahead of Mother’s Day and Euro finals

Northern Ireland football captain Marissa Callaghan says becoming a mother should not mean giving up on dreams of sporting success.

Her inspiring message to the next generation of female stars comes ahead of Mother’s Day.

She described how, as many other mums enjoy breakfast in bed, she will be keeping the celebrations to later as she continues to prepare for the biggest challenge of her career so far — the Women’s Euro finals.

Callaghan said: “It’s so important for women in sport to know that if they want to have kids it can happen. That women do believe it is possible to have kids and have a career in sport.”

She added: “There are women of all ages who have gone away and had babies and come back.

“On our team we have Sarah McFadden, and she has a wee girl Harper, aged five. She came back and played an international match three months after she gave birth.

“It’s raising the awareness and telling the stories that it is possible so we can inspire the next generation of women in sport.”

The Cliftonville Ladies player said she takes pride in inspiring future generations to take up careers in football and sport.

“Football has given me so much in my journey, I love to show young girls that it’s a great sport to be in,” she explained. “But not just football but any sport — the life lessons you learn — you can’t put a price on it.

“Football’s my passion and I just want to let young girls know that football is great for your mental and physical health. I don’t know where I would be without it.”

Figures show a significant gap still exists between men and women taking part in sport, with women less likely to have taken part in sport at least once within the last year (55%) than men (62%).

According to Sport NI figures the gap gets wider on our side lines with women representing just 19.5% of the overall sports coaching workforce in Northern Ireland, dropping to just 10% for those who coach our World, Olympic or Paralympic medallists.

To help close this gap, Sport NI has launched their Women In Sport Panel that sees women from different sporting backgrounds offering their expertise on how to overcome barriers and create more opportunities for women and girls at all levels of sport.

Callaghan believes that listening to women and funding in sport are key factors in closing the gap. “It’s so important to listen to women from all levels of sport to be able to improve experiences and see what we can do better,” she said.

“This panel also gives visibility to women who are in sport, coaching, leadership, and governance levels. That is so very important for females to see these real-life scenarios and see that it’s possible to achieve these roles.”

Callaghan said that Angela Platt, the Irish Football Association’s director of women’s football and a Women In Sport panel member, is an inspiration to her.

“It is very powerful to have a female in the director’s role and to have that role created for the first time, especially as football is still very male dominated,” she said.

The west Belfast woman also credits her supportive partner Paula and the recent funding from the IFA, sponsors, and the Department for Communities (DfC) for helping to create a better work-life balance.

“In January we got fully funded to train professionally. So those who were working fulltime got put on secondment and are training up at Newforge (Sports Complex) fulltime,” she explained.

It means that Marissa’s job as the IFA’s Girls’ Participation Officer has been put on hold until September, after the World Cup qualifiers next month and the Euros in July.

Not only is it allowing the mother of one, and the rest of the women’s international team, to concentrate on their game, but Callaghan is getting precious time with her little boy, Quinn.

“For our Quinn, I just think it will be amazing for him to look back on,” she said.

“I know he’s only two now but at least I’ll have a great story to tell him. It’s better for him to believe he can do anything.

“We as the women’s international team have made our dreams come true in what we have achieved.

“I think it’s important for him to see his mum achieve what we have achieved and hopefully that will inspire him when he’s older.”

Callaghan and her team-mates are back in action next month in World Cup qualifiers against Austria on April 8 and England on April 12.