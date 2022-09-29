My daughter finally went and got tattoos — not even the wise words of Ozzy Osbourne could dissuade her

'It was with a heavy heart I had to come to terms with the fact that my daughter is a hipster.' Picture posed

I love a good list. With a big family, you live by them — grocery lists, school book lists, Santa lists. Without the focus and energy that comes from ticking things off a list, you’d be completely listless. But sometimes it’s important to keep a list that doesn’t serve a purpose beyond making you feel a bit better. I speak of course of the list of enemies, and mine is an ever growing one.