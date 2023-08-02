‘My relative shared pictures of my newborn online without my permission’ – the dos and don’ts for sharing baby news
When Chrissie Russell gave birth to her first child, an in-law posted baby snaps on social media. She isn’t the only parent to be surprised and angry when others decide to publish these photos
Deirdre* was out with her infant son Jamie*, meeting her mum for a coffee, when a woman approached their table. “Awwwww,” the woman said, beaming, doing the inescapable baby-voice used when addressing a small child. “This must be Jamie!”