‘My relative shared pictures of my newborn online without my permission’ – the dos and don’ts for sharing baby news

When Chrissie Russell gave birth to her first child, an in-law posted baby snaps on social media. She isn’t the only parent to be surprised and angry when others decide to publish these photos

It should be up to the parents to announce baby news and share snaps. Photo: Getty

Chrissie Russell Today at 03:30