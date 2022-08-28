Nancy Harrison celebrates 105th birthday as one of NI’s oldest residents reveals her secrets to a long and happy life

One of Northern Ireland’s oldest residents has revealed her secrets to a long and prosperous life — and some readers may be delighted to hear that it involves the occasional drop of sherry.

East Belfast woman Nancy Harrison celebrated her 105th birthday yesterday, surrounded by family at the luxurious Culloden Hotel.

Ms Harrison said it “meant a lot to her” to be with family who she described as being “absolutely wonderful”, adding that it is normally “very unusual to get them all together on the one day”.

Nancy Harrison celebrating her 105th birthday at the Culloden Hotel with great grand children, Harley, Finn, Benji and Maddie. Picture by Peter Morrison

Her daughter Susan, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren were unable to attend as they live in Australia, though Ms Harrison was quick to point out that they were on the phone first thing that morning and that it’s “lovely to hear from them”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, her granddaughter Hayley said they were “all so lucky to be here today” and that she’s most inspired by Nancy’s upbeat attitude.

“She’s always smiling and always really grateful for the things that she has.

“She always smiled throughout Covid, throughout all of those lockdowns. She’s always been so positive and kind to everybody,” she said.

Nancy Harrison celebrates her 105th birthday with her grand daughter Hayley at the Culloden Hotel.

Ms Harrison is a resident of Towell House care home in east Belfast where she says she has a “very happy time” and is thankful to all of the staff who look after her and her needs every day.

Hayley believes it’s her grandmother’s positive attitude that has carried her through to see the age of 105.

“Also the fact that she has lived a very happy life with her husband David and they were married for more than 50 years,” she added. Whilst it is tradition to receive a birthday message from Queen Elizabeth II upon turning 100, Nancy received her second card this weekend which she thought was a “really nice” gesture.

The Letter from the queen congratulating Nancy Harrison on her 105th birthday. Picture by Peter Morrison

It’s a gesture that she can expect again next year, as is tradition for anybody over the age of 105.

The family enjoyed a birthday celebration of afternoon tea and champagne, although Nancy preferred to opt for a sherry, which is her tipple of choice.

When asked if she had any tips for longevity, her reply was simple: “Live your life the way you want to… Be happy.”