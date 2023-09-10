New Carrickfergus kids’ play area is ‘a mini town for children to explore’

Mini Ville in Carrickfergus is sparking little imaginations

A young couple from Carrickfergus have created Mini Ville – a miniature version of their native town, village complete with replica castle for children to play in. Pic: Matt Mackey

It’s a Northern Ireland town, but not as we know it.

Welcome to Mini Ville in Co Antrim.

Although this quaint conurbation comprises the usual high street suspects — garage, coffee shop and school — they’re on a much smaller scale.

That’s because this place — complete with its own ‘Carrickfergus Castle’ — is designed specifically for kids.

Located in a big, old building with high ceilings, it invites little ones to explore Carrickfergus high street ‘imaginatively’ in eight dedicated play areas, including a veterinary surgery, cottage, a construction zone and combined shop and post office.

Parents can relax in the café section while the children set their imaginations free in various rooms.

If Mini Ville’s creator Catherine Garrett has anything to do with it, however, families will use the space to play together.

“It’s all about educational experiences and encouraging children to explore the village at their level,” said Catherine (33), a former ‘Teacher of the Year’ who drew on personal experience.

“When our daughter Luna was born, she had a heart condition and was deemed vulnerable, and we had to isolate because of Covid, which I found very difficult.

“We didn’t go out for nine months but when we finally could I was struggling to find somewhere to go.

“I couldn’t find a suitable play facility indoors in our area so that’s what inspired me and my husband Lee to do something a bit different for local parents and kids.”

Builder Lee (35) constructed all the units from scratch — including the hugely impressive small-scale castle.

“Lee poured his heart and soul into it,” she said.

“He loved the idea of a mini town for the children to explore and we took it from there.

“My parents and Lee’s also helped out immensely.”

She added: “Lee’s idea was to make the rooms ‘tall’ so adults don’t have to duck.

“There are role play opportunities in the rooms which all have different themes — the village cottage is the one in Goldilocks, while the coffee shop is currently based on The Hungry Caterpillar.”

Each room in this life-like Carrickfergus, which opened on August 12, is filled with props and there are outfits for dressing up so that kids can play creatively and explore situations based on their own experiences.

“It’s not just a role play village,” said Catherine, a Carrickfergus Grammar School past pupil.

“Not all children can play imaginatively. That’s why our focus is on learning activities linked to the themes of traditional tales so that books can come alive. That’s what makes us different.

“We’re also offering a stimulating environment conducive to development play for the early years, probably for kids aged eight and under.”

A sunshine wall mural lights up a ‘book nook’ welcome zone and there’s also a soft play area in the middle of Mini Ville for babies and young toddlers.

“My dad Denis painted the mural as a tribute to my late aunt Catherine who died suddenly but will always be remembered for singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to little ones,” said Catherine.

Having invested over £30k in the venue, the entrepreneurial duo are already planning for the future.

“We’re eventually aiming to open from 9am until 5pm seven days a week,” said Catherine. “The idea is to have three 90-minute play sessions per day and to offer competitive prices so that we can attract return visitors.

“We also hope to open a sensory area.”

She’s getting used to thinking big and ‘small’ at the same time.