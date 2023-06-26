NI artist painted every day for nine years to show children power of chasing your dream

Co Tyrone-born Margo’s work has just featured in a major exhibition in ‘inspirational’ town of Margate

A Co Tyrone-born artist, who produced a creative piece every day for almost a decade, hopes her journey can inspire those with a dream to go after it.

Castlederg native, Margo McDaid (54) has been living in Ramsgate in Kent for the past 13 years and had her work featured in one of her first major art exhibitions over the weekend.

Of those 13 years, the Camberwell College of Arts alumni has been producing one piece a day for the past nine years.

The artist’s work features colourful print pieces of women, largely inspired by the town of Margate — a town in England Margo describes as being full of “vibrancy and energy”.

Having featured in the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery in an exhibition on Saturday, Margo wowed the visitors at the beautiful Joseph Wales Studios. Both studios are based in her town and muse, Margate.

Beginning her artistic marathon back in 2014, painting every day for nearly a decade, Margo described the reasoning behind the vast task she set for herself.

It all started in a playroom-come-art studio that was no bigger than a cupboard.

Soon the need to paint would then morph into a heartening message of inspiration for her children to chase their dreams.

“I was 44 years old at the time,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I am supposed to be an artist’. I decided to draw every single day and see what happens.

“My kids were really little. I had a desk in a tiny little playroom the size of a cupboard.

“They would come in and play with their toys in there and I would chat to them while they were playing while I would make art.

“I wanted to send the message that, if you have a dream, just get on with it. It might take 20 years it might take 30 years, but if you have a dream, work on it every day a little bit, then see what happens.

“I paint because I love painting, that was my go-to way of relaxing. I don’t think mindfulness back then was quite the catch word, but I was doing that to stay well.”

The mother of two also spoke about the inspiration behind her work, as well as her blossoming success in the world of art, having done pop-up exhibitions in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“I am called Margo in Margate, because I live close to there, and I love the place, the vibrancy, and the energy,” she said.

“I think that had an influence on my work.

“I did all my pop-ups in Margate because there was a lot of old shops not being used and people were renting them out, doing pop-ups.

“The Turner — based in Margate — had literally just been opened, which was in 2011.

“There was a real buzz about the place, this was going to transform the town and it did.

“I did my first exhibition in Margate in 2017. I have 16,000 sales on Etsy, I have a website, and a shop, it’s just amazing. It has been beautifully successful in a way you don’t expect it.”

Prints by Margo can be found on her site