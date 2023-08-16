NI parents on ways they help their kids foster a positive body image

Style and image consultant Mary McGuigan believes having a positive self-image is “key to anything we want to achieve in life”.

‘I question and challenge society’s ideals of beauty or attractiveness’

While she’s content in her own skin now, this wasn’t always the case for the founder of Corporate and Creative Image.

“I have a much more positive body image than what I would have had a few years ago,” says the Belfast business owner (39), who is mum to Grace (15), Cara (9), Lana (7) and Luke (5).

“There have been times, for example, as a student or after having my children, where I just hated my body. I’d wear black from head to toe because the message was always that black made you look slimmer.

“My attitude has definitely changed with age and having children. I have also learned more about self-care, confidence and the world of sizing since becoming a personal stylist, which has encouraged me to work on having and promoting a positive body image.

“Our opinion of how we see ourselves is more important than what anyone else thinks of us.”

Mary says it’s important to promote a positive body image among her children by showing them how it’s done and leading by example.

“As parents, we are the most influential role models in our children’s life,” she says.

“Kids with a positive body image are more likely to have good physical and mental health. We have a mental health epidemic among our young people, so we need to be working on image from the inside to the outside.

“I talk to them about different body shapes and sizes to help celebrate body diversity. I talk to them about all the qualities that make up a person, such as personality, interests and values.

“I try to be aware of negative body talk around my child, about my own body and I encourage them to be mindful of the bodies of other people.”

Mary McGuigan

Mary also believes it’s important to question social media and challenge society’s ideals of beauty or attractiveness.

Although she does her best to promote a positive body image through her actions, she is mindful of taking a step back to give her children space when she feels they need it.

“My eldest child, like many, found the lockdowns particularly difficult as she would have been going through a major growth spurt during this time both physically and mentally,” Mary says.

“A lot of our young peoples’ needs were not being met at that time and I believe we are still working through the effects of that. In particular, I have noticed an identity crisis, for lack of a better phrase. Ensuring there is the right support, giving them space, and affirming they are loved, is the most important thing as parents we can do.

“Some things you have to let go of, for example, dyeing their natural red hair to black. It’s not the end of the world and we have all needed to do those things when we were younger.”

Confidence is the one thing that can help us to have a positive body image, Mary concludes:

“Confidence comes from being an expert in yourself. The biggest reason people use a personal stylist is to help you feel confident each day. You deserve to feel great no matter the occasion, and sometimes fashion or outfit choices can help or hinder this feeling. Getting to understand your shape, colours, and personal style will help strengthen the relationship you have with your body.”

​For more from Mary, visit www.corporateandcreativeimage.com or see @corporateandcreativeimage on Instagram and Facebook/

Mary McGuigan shopping for a dress

​‘I think it’s a parent’s responsibility to plant these seeds’

For beautician Lena*. it’s of the utmost importance that her children grow up to think positively about their body.

The mother-of-three believes that her upbringing was a contributing factor to her positive self-image.

“As a rule, I never mention weight or comment on anybody’s appearance, especially in front of the kids,” the 42-year-old says.

“I really believe they soak up everything they see and hear, even if you think they are not listening. When I was growing up, I remember my mum always had a great attitude; she always cleared her plate and really enjoyed her food. I never so much as heard the words ‘diet’ or ‘low fat’ mentioned in our home.

“I think that has rubbed off on me. I know a few people who are quite body image conscious and I believe having a poor self-image or a preoccupation with calories or what the scales say can stem from what you hear in early years.”

The salon owner wears makeup daily and says looking and feeling good in front of customers is important to her: “I would consider myself to have a good body image. I’m nowhere near perfect, but who really is? As a beautician, I admit I like a little make-up and rarely leave home without even a bit on. I feel more confident wearing it. I sure do wish I was one of these natural beauties that didn’t, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Lena limits treats and does her best to promote healthy eating among her kids.

“I encourage the kids to eat superfoods and tell them they will give them energy and make them strong, as opposed to focusing on the fact that the wrong foods will lead to weight gain,” she says.

“It’s a parent’s responsibility to plant these seeds and give your child the best start in life.

“I also encourage positive body talk. If my kids ever comment on another person’s weight, skin colour or anything like that, I always say: ‘Isn’t it great how everyone in the world is so different. It’s lovely meeting new people and getting to know all different types of people. Wouldn’t it be boring if everyone looked or acted the same?”

Lena’s children keep her on her toes when it comes to responding to their innocent questions and comments.

“My three-year-old recently said: ‘Mummy, why do you wear a big bra when your boobs are so, so small?’ It really made me laugh. When I was younger, I used to be self-conscious about my small bust, and despite the fact that I wear a padded bra to enhance my assets. I am genuinely happy with how I look. They’ve fed three children, so how lucky am I?

“Another day my eldest daughter asked what the lumps on my thighs were.

“I explained that it was just cellulite and if you look close enough every woman has it, to which she replied: ‘Eww! Do you like it?’

“I didn’t hesitate in saying: ‘Yes, cellulite is a part of me and it’s good to love every part of your body and be glad of all the amazing things it can do for you’.”

Lena’s daughter is the only one in her class who doesn’t have her ears pierced and her mum sees this as a positive sign that she doesn’t feel the need to follow the crowd.

She does her best to think and speak positively and feels her family will benefit immeasurably by following her lead:

“I believe if children are taught to look for the positive, then this will set them up for a better future.

“We have to try our best for them as difficult as it may be at times, accepting ourselves for who we are and loving ourselves as much as we can.”

*Name has been changed