NI woman who set up children’s funeral fund tells of her heartbreak in wake of Ronaldo’s tragic loss

Julie Flaherty lost her son Jake, who was born with Down’s syndrome, two days after his second birthday

The woman who successfully campaigned for a children’s funeral fund in Northern Ireland has described the all-consuming heartache that comes with losing a child.

Julie Flaherty’s son, Jake, died in 2013 just two days after his second birthday.

Born with Down’s syndrome, the youngster had a range of life-limiting complications, but Julie said she was still left reeling when he lost his life at such a young age.

And she revealed that she was only able to change his bedroom into office space — donating the nursery furniture to a family in need — at the end of last year.

“It changes your whole life, nothing is ever the same again and you have to build a new life around what has happened,” she said.

“I always felt like I wouldn’t have Jake for long but I thought I would have him for longer, even though he spent his second birthday in intensive care, which says it all.

“I had a great day with him on the Monday and then he took a wee turn on the Monday night and he died by the Tuesday morning.”

Julie has spoken out about the pain of losing a child following the tragic death of the newborn son of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The sporting legend and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting twins but revealed on Monday evening that only their daughter has survived.

A statement from the couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Julie continued: “This is an issue that transcends everything, it doesn’t matter your notoriety, your fortune, it doesn’t matter who you are, this is something that can affect anyone.

“I hope they have good family and friends around them and they don’t shut themselves away, although I wouldn’t even go to Tesco because I didn’t want to speak to people. But then some people don’t know what to say to you either.

“Some people actually cross the street rather than talk to you because they don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

In a bid to find some small positive out of the tragedy she and her husband Wayne had endured, Julie, who was subsequently elected as a UUP councillor, threw herself into campaigning.

“I actually met Robin Swann while Jake was in ICU as his son was in the next bed,” she said.

“Jake was one of the last children in Northern Ireland to have heart surgery here before it became an all-Ireland service. I couldn’t for the life of me understand how they could make very sick children travel for an operation.

“Then I got involved in the fight to get a children’s funeral fund here in Northern Ireland, which is going to be in place from the beginning of June.

“I’m so delighted that it has been set up but I’m also very sad that some poor family is probably going to need it on June 1, that’s the sad reality.

“I spend a lot of time campaigning for better disability access and bins and I’m always talking about Changing Places toilets and special educational needs.

“All the work I do, it fills a gap. It doesn’t take away what you’re feeling, but it masks it a bit.

“After Jake died, we just closed his bedroom door but coming up to Christmas last year, we decided we had to do something as it was becoming a little bit unhealthy.

“I knew of a wee girl who was having a baby on her own so we got a charity to come in and get the furniture and that has contented me enough.

“I also help look after my sister’s children and I do the school run, which is the greatest privilege of my life because I never got to do any of that.

“You do think about all the milestones, what he would have been like now, he would have been 10, but I like to talk about him.

“It was said to me years ago that people never die if their names live on the lips of the living.”