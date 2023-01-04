Omagh couple’s brush with deadly snake involves quick getaway as it prepares to attack

The pair came across reptile on African holiday

Some of the elephants on safari. PHOTO BY: Carol Archdale/ Pangolin Photo Safari

Carol and Peter Archdale and (inset) their snap of the feared black mamba that was preparing to launch itself at their boat.

An Omagh couple have revealed how they came face to face with a deadly black mamba snake while on holiday.

Carol and Peter Archdale were taking part in a photo safari on the River Chobe in Botswana when the snake threatened to jump into the boat they were traveling in.

Carol was able to snap a picture of the snake as it swam through the water towards the boat before the guides got their guests out of the area fast, as a bite from a black mamba is fatal.

She said: “Black mambas will launch themselves towards a vehicle or person, and in this case the snake had set its sights on our boat, so we had to get out of the way pretty sharpish.

“I am so pleased that I was able to capture the snake on camera before we had to get away.”

Black mambas produce a fast-acting venom which shuts down the nervous system and paralyses victims. Anyone bitten by the snake will pass away without anti-venom.

Carol added: “It was quite a moment but we had so much confidence in our guides, who knew exactly what to do.

“You need to have trust in your guide, if you didn’t it would be awful, it would be quite frightening.”

The black mamba snake. PHOTO BY: Carol Archdale/ Pangolin Photo Safaris

The couple have been on many safaris across Africa.

They first visited South Africa in 2014 and loved the wildlife. Later, in 2016 they went on their first safari and they liked it so much they tried it again and have been on 14 different safaris since.

“We love the animals, the atmosphere, the excitement and the photography,” Carol said.

The sighting of the black mamba is not the first time the couple have come face to face with a terrifying animal on their safaris.

“On our first trip on safari our vehicle stopped behind two lions and one still had a buffalo by the neck, which was fascinating but then one of the lions looked like it was going to pounce, so we had to leave,” Carol added.

Despite facing some of the world’s most dangerous animals, Carol still fears some insects.

“It’s interesting because I don’t like big spiders — if there is one in the room I have to get someone to remove it,” she said.

Carol’s advice to anyone interested in trying a safari for the first time is to ask a professional.

“Talk to a travel agent that specialises in Africa, they can recommend something for a first time safari,” she said.

She also advises holidaymakers not to fear doing a safari on you own, adding: “Solo trips are very possible, we have seen quite a few camps that are for couples or solo travellers — we have met solo travellers.”

While on their trip, organised by Pangolin Photo Safari, Carol also took photos of animals.

“There was such a wonderful array of birds. The elephants were also funny to watch when they played in the water and at the edge of the Chobe River,” she said.