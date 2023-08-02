Parenting hot seat with country singer Lisa McHugh

Country singer and mum to little Milo shares tips from her motherhood journey

Milo who is 19-months-old.

What other baby names were on your shortlist?

It's a secret, ha,ha!

What has been the most surprising thing about becoming a parent?

The fact that I fully thought I was so busy before, I genuinely have no idea what I did with my time.

What’s the worse piece of parenting advice you were ever given?

Sleep when the baby sleeps. This is not reality because any parent knows that this is the only chance you get to actually get anything else done, so I definitely wasn’t able to do this.

Have you turned into your own parent?

I think times have changed a lot since I was a baby. There are things we do nowadays that my parents wouldn’t necessarily have thought of or thought necessary. Things were different back then I suppose, so apart from the obvious similarities of caring for a baby, I don’t really feel like there are specific events that would have been so similar to them.

If you could go back in time to prior to becoming a parent — is there anything you’d like to tell yourself?

Stop thinking you’re too busy to do things, and go on all those nights out and last-minute holidays while you can as that becomes a lot less and more difficult when babies are added to the mix, but it's also the best addition you could ever wish for.

Lisa McHugh

My top parenting tips are…

Don’t wait until the crying starts. I’ve always tried to get ahead of that (where possible) whether that’s having his dinner ready before you know he’s going to be really hungry or putting him to bed shortly after at the first tiredness queues, it prevents meltdowns and unnecessary stress for everyone involved. And the main one I think has really helped a lot for us is to talk to your baby, explain what you’re doing or plan to do with them ahead of doing it, even if you think there’s no way they could know what you’re talking about. They are so much more clever than you might think for being so young but they don’t take long to understand and I believe they learn a lot from you doing this and possibly a lot quicker too.

It’s really important to me that my child…

Eats well, sleeps well and feels safe and happy wherever they are.

What makes you proud?

I’m so proud of how clever he is, his gentle, laid-back nature and how he now knows to say “thank you” no matter what is handed to him. It’s the cutest thing.

As a parent, I’m guilty of… thinking that I have to do absolutely everything for and with him when that's not really possible or realistic either. I just adore being with him as much as possible.

What activities do you like doing with him?

I love to sit and play the guitar and sing songs with him, he loves music and loves to sing and dance along it's definitely something that we’ve bonded over, it's so special to me.

What did your child do or say recently that made you laugh?

He’s just learnt to wink in the last couple of weeks and now he winks and also says "good luck” and puts his hand up to wave when he's going somewhere. He’s such a little character now it's a lovely age.

What is the most enjoyable thing about being a parent?

Seeing the happiest little face when you walk into his room in the morning. Having a new best friend and watching his own little personality evolve and grow. It's the best feeling in the world.