Parents should ditch the expectations — it’s OK for our kids to be ‘average’ and happy

The majority of people are average, so why is that seen as a bad thing? A ‘culture of expectations’ can lead parents to place excessive pressure on children

Average is OK. In fact, average is good. The reality is that roughly 80pc of the world population is “average”, so why has the idea of average shifted from the norm to meaning “not good enough”? As parents, if we are totally honest, many of us struggle with the idea that our children are “just” average in school, in sport or in music. We should be happy with average, but somewhere along the line a shift occurred and there is now pressure on parents and on our children to be above average in everything that they do.