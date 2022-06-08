Parents ‘shouldn’t be frightened to reach out’ to older people ahead of Loneliness Awareness Week

Ahead of Loneliness Awareness Week, Vicki Titterington from Linking Generations Northern Ireland, encourages parents to connect with people in their local area

Older people are like living books; the amount of information and life experience that they have, you’re opening a book when you open a connection with an older person,” says Linking Generations Northern Ireland (LGNI) director Vicki Titterington.

LGNI has led the way in connecting generations in communities across Northern Ireland since 2009 and is the only organisation solely focused on the development and promotion of intergenerational approaches to address societal issues. LGNI’s vision is that Northern Ireland will be a place where all generations are respected, understood, connected and engaged.

“We work at three levels. We work with people in communities to connect them, we work with practitioners to influence them to take things forward into their organisations, and we work with policy makers to get them to rethink how they devise age-segregated policies,” Vicki (39) says.

“We are a small team of people, passionate about promoting and developing intergenerational approaches as a way of making things better for people of all ages. LGNI is part of another organisation based in England, called the Beth Johnson Foundation.

“We have developed a Northern Ireland-wide network and we connect people who are interested in intergenerational work, and inspire and support them to develop their own activities and ideas.

“We work with community groups, schools, colleges, faith groups, care homes and more. We would provide staff support, resources, ideas, training, and sometimes small grants if we have activity budgets.”

Pupils from Alexander Dickson Primary School who enjoyed planting up sunflower pots with Ballygowan Seniors

Vicki says there are numerous benefits of connecting generations.

“I think intergenerational is a really good way to connect communities in Northern Ireland.

“It was important before, but even more now in the aftermath of the pandemic. One of the key principles of intergenerational practice is that activities are mutually beneficial.

“What we’ve seen is, by connecting people intergenerationally, you can achieve educational outcomes for a young person, you can make an older person feel more socially included, and you can also improve community safety.

“It’s a better use of resources. For example, if we use school venues for older people’s groups, if we can use older people’s sheltered accommodation to have mothers and toddlers’ groups meet — it’s about matching resources up.

“You can achieve so much more if you do things intergenerationally.”

Ahead of Loneliness Awareness Week on June 13-17, an initiative hosted by loneliness charity the Marmalade Trust, Vicki is encouraging parents to get involved.

“We have a high reach on our social media and one of the things I will be pushing out as part of Loneliness Week is to reach out intergenerationally in your community, whether it’s reaching out to an older person’s group or to a school class,” she says.

“Everybody has a responsibility. Covid was difficult because we work with groups that we could no longer work with. During Covid, we were all sitting in our houses and it was very difficult to know how to reach out to families.

“We developed a Covid activity resource pack and each member of staff did an activity that you could do if you were at home with your family.

“I did one with my children in the back garden which was planting up pots. We planted an extra couple and we took them to elderly neighbours on my street and we then had a conversation with them at the gate. I was pushing it out that other people should do that too. I know Gilnahirk Primary School recently got all their kids to do the pots idea and they got the parents to take them to an elderly person on the street.

“I live in Ballygowan and the school in our area has been doing intergenerational work with the P7s every year since 2008.

“What you would find then is every younger person in the village knows the older people, because the two groups are connected.

“A first port of call for parents would be to ask if your school is interested in intergenerational work, advocate for it, and signpost to our organisation because we have so many resources for schools.

“You can also go on to the website where you’ll find activity resources.

“It’s not rocket science; it’s about knowing who is in your local community and reaching out. Don’t be frightened and make the link because you don’t know how much that will mean to someone else.”

Among the resources available to download on LGNI’s website is the Children’s Books Ireland — Share a Story Intergenerational Reading Guide, detailing books that could be used to open the conversation about intergenerational relationships.

“Reading is a really good activity to work across generations,” Vicki says.

“Even if it it’s a grandparent reading to a child. I’m so passionate about older people going into schools to support with homework clubs and reading because it’s the perfect match.

“Any books that connect age groups are good, but it’s not the book, it’s more the actual reading of the activity and sharing of experiences.

“If you look through an intergenerational lens, it’s very much about the resource that people have to offer.

“Some of the kids that we work with have got so much out of being able to have a chat in their school with an older person about the things that they used to do when they were a child. A book can be used as a tool to start that conversation.”

For more information on LGNI, see www.linkinggenerationsni.com