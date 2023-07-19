Podcaster and author David Simpson is helping children connect with nature. Here’s how...

Inspired by a lifelong love of trees, David Simpson has created podcasts for kids.

Story Tree consists of children’s stories underpinned by Celtic folklore, mythology and Irish species, whilst Stillness Of Trees is a series of meditations.

David (71) used to work in health promotion and is now retired. As a boy, he recalls a deep affinity for woodland.

“I grew up in England but had the good fortune to meet and fall in love with a woman from Strabane,” says David, who now lives in Co Donegal.

“[Growing up], we lived in suburban Bristol but were near parks, and I would love to head out and roam about.

“As a teenager I survived those years, and family life, by going out in the evening and spending time in woods near our house.

“On my walk to secondary school there was a birch tree that I always touched, sometimes putting my hand around its trunk.

“Trees and woods have always been a sanctuary for me, a solace.

“We live in Inishowen in Co Donegal and have a large garden.

“About 12 years ago, I got interested in the folklore and mythology associated with trees, so I started to plant native Irish trees.

“I have oaks, alder, rowan, about 13 different native Irish trees. I have planted a circle of birch trees and that is one of my favourite places to sit.”

Inspired to put pen to paper, David wrote a series of books for children.

“I decided that I wanted to get them into children’s and parents’ hands, so I give them away free now; it’s actually a lovely feeling, especially seeing the children’s eyes light up when I give them their own copy,” he says.

“The Celtic tree calendar assigns a tree for every lunar month of the year. I wrote 13 stories, one about each tree based on the uses and folklore associated with them.

“The most recent book I did is called Four Trees. It has short stories about birch, holly, oak, apple. I put these stories together for children and families who are affected by mica — defective concrete blocks. They are living in terrible situations and I felt I could offer a little escape for them. I self-published 300 and gave 250 to the families for free.”

David also led storytelling sessions in schools and felt saddened when children couldn’t identify the leaves or tree species.

“I remember a springtime session and I said how abundant the catkins were on the hazel trees,” he says.

“None of the children knew what a catkin was.

“I saw some research done in the UK several years ago that said children were spending less time outside than convicted prisoners. They got an hour a day; children were getting much less.

“It may be slightly different in rural areas, but with social media and technology, I am worried about them losing any connection to nature.”

After receiving positive feedback from his story sessions and being encouraged by his local writing group, David decided to record podcasts aimed at six- to nine-year-olds.

“Someone, years ago, had said: ‘David, it’s your voice reading them that is so good,’” he recalls.

“The writing group I am a member of say that I could read the telephone directory — that shows our age — and they would be captivated. So, I decided to record the stories.

“At the same time as doing the storytelling I was also teaching people how to meditate, using images of trees to ground the meditations. Again, participants said it was my voice that lulled them to sleep. So, I recorded my meditations so that more people could learn how to do it.

“Interestingly, it is the meditations so far that people are downloading, more than the stories.”

For people who take time to meditate incorporating trees, either as an image in their mind or by sitting amongst them, they will experience numerous benefits, David says:

“Studies were first done in Japan on the benefits of being amongst trees. It is called forest bathing and involves people spending 20 minutes in a forest or wood. The studies found that blood pressure and heart rate reduced. The stress hormone cortisol came down too.

“What surprised them was that these benefits lasted for a couple of weeks.

“As not everyone can go to the woods, they got people to sit in front of a picture of trees for 20 minutes. They found the same health benefits.

“I often say that we have trees, woods and forests in our DNA.

“As humans we have been around trees and wood much longer than around concrete.

“I have done meditation classes in our garden and the sense of peace people experience is always rewarding.”

For now, David is busy working on a new children’s novel, Oakwood.

“The book is about a special hawthorn tree in a field next to an oakwood. An unscrupulous developer is looking for planning permission to build on the field, cut down the hawthorn and some of the oaks. I am on the final edits and am looking for a publisher now.”

​To listen to David Simpson’s podcasts, visit www.podbean.com and search ‘Celtic tree stories and meditations’.