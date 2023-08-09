Stan Lee’s Lucky Man star shares his best moments of fatherhood

Dad to Isabella (21), Maximus (19), and 12-year-old Riley.

What other baby names were on your shortlist?

I met Max and Bella when they were six and four, so their names had nothing to do with me. Riley’s was all my fault. We had Harry and Cooper on the back burner, and if he was a girl we were going to go with Coco.

What has been the most surprising thing about becoming a parent?

I genuinely thought that when they were out of nappies, that was our job done and there would be no more issues to deal with. When I expressed this issue to my own mother, there was a pause, a tilt of the head and then she pointed out that I was bringing this issue to her at 38. She said, there are always issues, they are just different.

What’s the worse piece of parenting advice you were ever given?

They bounce.

What is the most enjoyable thing about being a parent?

Just being around each other and enjoying experiences together — preferably in silence.

I love it when they give you a big hug and then just walk off into a room of people at a party or a friend's house without looking back.

Have you turned into your own parent?

When I was a kid on holiday I could sleep until 3pm. I now try to get all my kids up early on holiday because they are “wasting the day”.

If you could go back in time to prior to becoming a parent — is there anything you’d like to tell yourself?

Have more, by the time you hit three, you’re in trouble anyway.

My top parenting tips are…

Pass them around friends and family from an early age. Don’t make them too attached to you to make yourself feel needed. They will always need you no matter what you do. They are their own people and we do not own them, hence the term pa-RENTING.

It’s really important to me that my children…

Are happy and feel like anything is possible.

As a parent, I’m guilty of…

Loving them too much. But seriously, I’m guilty of thinking I know what is best for them.

If it happens… what type of grandparent do you think you will be?

I think we will just end up spoiling them rotten and ruining all the good parenting that our kids will have done. Basically, do all the stuff that annoys me about the current grandparents. Keep the cycle going.

When it comes to your children, what makes you proud?

How good they are in social situations. They have always been very good at communicating with adults. Just being able to shake hands, make eye contact and be polite are all things that they do without thinking. I take it for granted until I meet other kids who just grunt and barely look at you when you ask them something.

What activities do you like doing with your children?

I like going to watch Arsenal play with Max or going to a good steak restaurant. I like going to watch Riley play football or going to a good burger restaurant. I like going to the cinema with Bella and having a good analytical chat about the film afterwards — at a really good steak or burger restaurant.

What did your children do or say recently that made you laugh?

My wife uses most of their funny lines for her stand up, so I feel like I’m stealing her act. The latest good line from Riley was when he was asked if he had any allergies at a restaurant and he said to the waitress: “Do you have any cats?”.

Max is filled with facts but they sometimes need to be checked, so Bella made up a wee theme tune for him last night to the tune of Transformers and it went ‘Max Facts! Real facts in disguise’.

Which made us all laugh. Even Max who was annoyed about the defamation of his character.