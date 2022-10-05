The extraordinary strengths of dyslexic thinking and how to spot it in your children

Author, public speaker and charity founder, Kate Griggs on spotting, supporting and valuing dyslexic thinking in your children

As many as one in five children are dyslexic, but research suggests that 80% of dyslexic children leave school without being spotted. In order for parents and teachers alike to spot, support and value dyslexic kids, there needs to be more understanding and awareness about what the signs of dyslexic thinking are, which is exactly what Dyslexia Awareness Month this October is all about.

This is Dyslexia by Kate Griggs

Awareness and understanding

Dyslexia is the most common learning difference, with 10-20% of the population affected by it. It is a genetic learning disability, which runs in families, and has common characteristics that can be identified as early as pre-school.

Dyslexic brains are wired slightly differently, which means they have a different way of processing information. They are often naturally curious and highly creative, with an ability to unconventionally connect the dots and think laterally. This difference results in a pattern of challenges but extraordinary strengths too.

Young dyslexic minds have strengths in areas like creativity, problem solving, empathy and communication, so look out for these qualities. Many children with dyslexia may struggle with other things such as concentration and following instructions, remembering facts and figures and elements of literacy, such as reading, spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Early identification

Dyslexia can be identified at five years or earlier. The sooner it’s discovered and supported, the sooner dyslexic kids catch up and keep up, which is why it is so important for parents and teachers to spot it early on and give it a ‘label’. The adjustments and accommodations that come with identification are crucial for their success.

In a recent survey, four in five people with dyslexia said that knowing they were dyslexic helped them develop the perseverance they needed to succeed.

Aside from common difficulties with reading and writing, numerical sequences and concentration, another strong indicator of dyslexia is a mismatch between what an individual seems capable of verbally and the written work they actually produce. This is sometimes misinterpreted by teachers as laziness, or lack of focus, and can be very damaging to the child if their dyslexia goes undiagnosed and they are misrepresented as under achieving.

However, you can just as often spot dyslexia as much by the strengths as you can by the challenges.

Kate Griggs

Spotting your child’s dyslexic superpower

Recently ‘dyslexic thinking’ was added to Dictionary.com as a new noun. It is defined as ‘an approach to problem solving, assessing information, and learning, often used by people with dyslexia, that involves pattern recognition, spatial reasoning, lateral thinking, and interpersonal communication’.

Dyslexic kids often become experts in the subjects they love because they are inquisitive and curious and use lots of dyslexic thinking skills, like exploring and questioning, to find out all there is to know about a subject, but at the same time they might struggle to grasp simple skills their peers find easy. • Think about what your child loves to do and would do for hours, if left to their own devices. These are usually their dyslexic thinking skills.

• Find out what they are passionate about, what they love to talk about, watch or learn about.

• Easy-to-spot strengths include sport, art, music and dancing. But empathy, kindness, imagining, listening and questioning are all incredibly valuable superpowers too.

Offering support

Spotting dyslexic thinking, focusing on our strengths, and building self-esteem are all key in helping children to achieve their best.

• Encourage them to do what they love and are passionate about at every opportunity. Skill + Practice + Passion = Superpower.

• Acknowledge their expertise. Dyslexics often don’t realise how good they are at these things, so may not recognise them as their superpowers.

• Assistive technology is a game-changer. It can support dyslexics with their challenges and help them demonstrate all the brilliant things they know. This might include things like using tablets and calculators, text-to-speech and speech-to-text programmes and spelling and grammar checking.

• Empower dyslexic imaginations by using typing rather than handwriting, using innovative, interactive programmes, making videos, mind mapping and more. See how you can incorporate their individual strengths in to a project, rather than trying to get them to fit into traditional frameworks that they find challenging and won’t represent their knowledge fairly.

• Create supportive structures for teachers, parents and children to share experiences and information, and engage with the global dyslexic community, including joining organisations and affinity groups to actively support your children’s education and growth.

• Explain dyslexia to your child with evidence-based, multi-sensory, interventions and empower them to be proud of their dyslexic thinking by learning more about it. It’s important to know that they’re dyslexic – it helps them to understand why some things come naturally and others are much harder.

• Celebrate them. Being dyslexic is a brilliant thing, and the world is full of incredible and famous dyslexic writers, scientists, sportsman and entrepreneurs to prove it.

• Build self-esteem with positive praise. Research suggests that we are most motivated to improve when we hear negative and positive comments in a ratio of 1:5. That’s five pieces of praise for every one negative comment. Positive praise is vital for dyslexic children. And even if certain things are challenging, or progress is slow, each small win should be celebrated.

It’s vital to acknowledge and highlight dyslexic strengths in every dyslexic child, so these children can experience the success they deserve too.

Xtraordinary People by Kate Griggs

Valuing is key

Recently LinkedIn, the world’s largest careers platform, added dyslexic thinking as a skill, offering their 810+ million members globally the option to add it as a skill on their profile. This raises awareness and is a huge step forward in the recognition of the incredible strengths dyslexic thinkers have and can bring to their communities.

The world is made up of so many incredible dyslexic thinkers, from Roald Dahl to Richard Branson, and every dyslexic child has qualities and attributes that make them unique, special and complete.

The most important thing we can do for any dyslexic child is to value them, to find out what they are extraordinarily good at and are passionate about, and help them to do lots of it, because therein lies the formula for unleashing their dyslexic superpowers. With support, our kids will learn to do all they need to do well enough, but it’s their dyslexic strengths that will help them to excel in life.

Kate Griggs is the founder and CEO of global charity Made By Dyslexia, see www.madebydyslexia.org, and author of guide This is Dyslexia (Penguin, £11.99) and children’s book Xtraordinary People: Made By Dyslexia (Penguin, £6.99)