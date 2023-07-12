‘The list helped me have eight weeks of fun (mostly) with my family’

Alex Kane on the tick-it-off-the-list solution to ending the ‘boredom’ of summer holidays

If Dante were alive today he would be adding a few extra entries to the nine circles of Hell he listed in his The Divine Comedy in 1321. The “Are we there yet?” torture of long journeys. The sheer purgatory of that “I’m really, really hungry” wail, three minutes after any child is tucked into bed. The horror of the “I need a wee right now” continuous loop whinge 10 seconds after you drive past the motorway sign noting there are no turn-offs, stopping bays or service stations for the next 30 miles. The feel-the-flames-of-eternal-damnation moment when, just as you get comfy on the plane, the baby demands “Mr SnookBucketPoppleHead” and you remember that the last time you saw it was when you placed him on the roof as you buckled your darling into the car seat.